"He is a winner" - Darren Bent urges Manchester United to sign manager better than Erik ten Hag and Mauricio Pochettino

Former Tottenham Hotspur forward Darren Bent has said that Roberto Mancini would be an ideal candidate to become Manchester United's next permanent manager. The 38-year-old believes the Italian is a better manager than Mauricio Pochettino and Erik ten Hag, who have been heavily linked with the United job.

Bent said that Mancini's experience of managing in the Premier League and winning the competition (2012) should not be overlooked. The former player-turned-pundit does not see an issue with the former Manchester City boss managing the Red Devils.

Speaking on TalkSPORT (via the Express), Bent said about the 57-year-old:

"He is a winner. He is someone who has won the Premier League, so he has the experience; he's won the Euros, even though I know it's not ended well with the North Macedonia result. But if United throw a ransom, why not? Manchester United are the biggest club in the world. I get it; it would be a big deal in winning Manchester City their first Premier League title to then go to United, but we've seen managers (move to rivals) before."

He added:

"In these type of circumstances, there's no jobs for him; Manchester United are there, and they just go 'You know what, what do you think?'. I think he is better than (Erik) ten Hag, and certainly Mauricio Pochettino. He has proved he can do it in this country; I think that is vital. He has got the Premier League experience - I know he ended up leaving, but then he won a massive trophy with Italy in the Euros, so you cannot question his pedigree in winning things."

talkSPORT @talkSPORT "If



"I think he's better than Erik ten Hag!"



"You can't question his pedigree!"



Darren Bent thinks Man United should make a move for Roberto Mancini! "If #MUFC throw a ransom, why not?""I think he's better than Erik ten Hag!""You can't question his pedigree!"Darren Bent thinks Man United should make a move for Roberto Mancini! 👀 "If #MUFC throw a ransom, why not?"😲 "I think he's better than Erik ten Hag!"⛔ "You can't question his pedigree!" Darren Bent thinks Man United should make a move for Roberto Mancini! https://t.co/DYe8ni7yxR

Mancini has reinforced his managerial pedigree by guiding Italy to the Euro 2020 title against England last summer. However, the Italian failed to get his team to the 2022 FIFA World Cup, as the Azzurri lost to North Macedonia in the playoff semis on Thursday.

In club football, Mancini has managed some of the biggest clubs in Europe, including Manchester City and Inter Milan.

Manchester United have interviewed Ajax manager Erik ten Hag

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United have interviewed Ajax manager Erik ten Hag over a possible appointment in the summer.

However, that does not mean the United hierarchy have made their final decision on their next managerial candidate. The board will also be interviewing others for the role.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



Man Utd are happy with his English level - but final decision will involve many factors.



The board will interview other candidates too. Manchester United have interviewed Erik ten Hag, confirmed as per @ChrisWheelerDM @SamiMokbel81_DM . Meeting took place this week.Man Utd are happy with his English level - but final decision will involve many factors.The board will interview other candidates too. Manchester United have interviewed Erik ten Hag, confirmed as per @ChrisWheelerDM @SamiMokbel81_DM. Meeting took place this week. 🔴 #MUFC Man Utd are happy with his English level - but final decision will involve many factors.The board will interview other candidates too. https://t.co/J3iwFA2DVe

According to Sky Sports, Manchester United have also shortlisted Mauricio Pochettino, Luis Enrique and Julen Lopetegui.

Edited by Bhargav