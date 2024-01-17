"He wished he would return" - Fan claims ex-Chelsea boss admits he wants to return to Stamford Bridge 

A Chelsea fan has claimed that former Blues boss Maurizio Sarri admits he wants to return to the Premier League giants.

Sarri is currently in charge of Serie A side Lazio after leaving Stamford Bridge back in 2019. The Italian tactician spent just under a year with the west Londoners from July 2018 to June 2019, winning the Europa League with 40 wins in 63 games across competitions.

Chelsea fan nicknamed Shargi recently met up with Sarri and claims that the former Juventus boss wants to return to Stamford Bridge. He wrote on X:

"Do you know, London Pride fans, that when I told him that we thank you for the Europa League championship, he said that he wished he would return to Chelsea, by God."

Sarri has just over a year left on his contract with Lazio who sit sixth in the Serie A table. A potential return to the Premier League with the west London giants isn't beyond the realms of possibility.

Mauricio Pochettino is currently in charge of Chelsea but they have endured a topsy-turvy season. His side sit ninth in the league, nine points off the top four after 21 games.

There has been no suggestion that the Blues' hierarchy are considering parting ways with Pochettino. The Argentine coach also has just over a year left on his contract and is set to continue his rebuild of the squad.

Frank Lebouef reckons ex-Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho will be looking to become Portugal national team boss

Jose Mourinho won three titles with the Blues.

Jose Mourinho was sacked by AS Roma on Tuesday (January 16), with the Portuguese tactician once again departing a club during his third season. He'd led I Giallorossi to the UEFA Europa Conference League in 2022.

However, Roma failed to finish above sixth during his reign and seven defeats in 20 Serie A games this season have been worrisome. They sit ninth in the Serie A table, five points off the top four after 20 games.

The height of Mourinho's managerial career came at Chelsea during his first spell at Stamford Bridge. The Portuguese coach oversaw 124 wins in 184 games, winning six major trophies during that tenure.

Mourinho returned to the Blues in 2013 for a two-year reign and won the third of three Premier League titles with the west Londoners. He is regarded as one of the, if not, the greatest managers in the club's history.

However, Chelsea legend Frank Lebouef doesn't expect him to be eyeing another return to Stamford Bridge. He thinks he wants the Portugal national team job (via Metro):

"He (Mourinho) admitted that the last thing he would love to do in his coaching career would be to get the Portuguese national team job. I think that’s going to be his goal."

Mourinho may have a long while to wait for that job as Roberto Martinez is currently impressing in charge of Selecao das Quinas. The Spanish tactician has two years left on his contract and guided Portugal to Euro 2024 with an unbeaten qualifying campaign.