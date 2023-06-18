"He has won all the cups that a football player can win" – Former Barcelona star heaps praise on Lionel Messi

Former Barcelona and Netherlands striker Patrick Kluivert has showered praise on Argentina legend Lionel Messi.

Messi, 35, is currently in the twilight of his career and is set to leave European shores to move to the United States soon. He has agreed to join Major League Soccer outfit Inter Miami at the end of his Paris Saint-Germain contract.

Earlier last year, the seven-time Ballon d'Or award winner completed his trophy collection after guiding Argentina to their third FIFA World Cup triumph. He registered seven goals and three assists in seven appearances in Qatar.

In an interview with Guillem Balague, Kluivert said about Messi (via JohnnyBet):

"It was a fantastic tournament, the final was unbelievable. I mean, [Kylian] Mbappe scoring three goals in the final! Messi was doing the things that complemented his finishing career in Argentina national team... winning the Copa America and also finally winning the World Cup. The circle for him is round. I think that was the game of the year."

When asked whether the all-time Barcelona top-scorer is the best footballer in the world, Kluivert responded:

"Yeah, that's what I think. Of course, from the time that I was playing. But, there is [Diego] Maradona, Pele, [Johan] Cruyff... you name them. But if you see, and with all respect to all the other legends, what Messi achieves and has achieved – seven Golden Balls, I don't know how many Champions League trophies, World Cup, Copa América."

Showering praise on the Argentina star for his numerous achievements in the sport, Kluivert concluded:

"He has won all the cups that a football player can win in his lifetime and also the personal prizes, seven times, or even other prizes as well. To be very honest, I consider him as one of the greatest, if not the greatest player ever."

So far, Messi has registered 807 goals and 394 assists in 1028 games at club and country level, lifting 43 trophies.

Javier Tebas admits his wish for Barcelona to re-sign Lionel Messi

Barcelona were heavily speculated to facilitate a sensational homecoming for Lionel Messi prior to his confirmation about Inter Miami earlier this month. They reportedly failed to get their dire financial situation under control in time.

Earlier this week, La Liga president Javier Tebas admitted that he wanted the star back in Spain. He told reporters:

"As a fan and as president of La Liga, I would have liked to have him in our league. Things are what they are and circumstances come as they come. I'm sure Barcelona will bring a great player... apart from the ones they have."

Barcelona are currently keeping tabs on a number of players with the intention of signing them this summer. Martin Zubimendi, Ilkay Gundogan, and Vitor Roque are said to be a few of their transfer targets ahead of the upcoming 2023-24 season.

