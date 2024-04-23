"He won everything and did it in every country, and he’s still doing it now" - Manchester United star names Cristiano Ronaldo as his GOAT

Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund has named Cristiano Ronaldo as his pick for the greatest of all time.

The Danish striker said that Ronaldo has won it all in every country he has played in. Hojlund thinks that it makes Ronaldo a strong candidate for the GOAT throne.

Ronaldo played in Liga Portugal as a teenager. He has then played in the Premier League with Manchester United, in La Liga with Real Madrid, and in Serie A with Juventus. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is currently in the Saudi Pro League with Al-Nassr.

Ronaldo has been a serial winner throughout his career, winning five UEFA Champions League titles. He has also won the UEFA Euro and the UEFA Nations League with Portugal. Hojlund thinks that it makes Ronaldo the greatest of all time, telling Sky Sports (via United Zone):

"For me, Cristiano Ronaldo (is the GOAT). He won everything and did it in every country, and he's still doing it. He's a monster."

Expand Tweet

Ronaldo, 39, is still performing at an astronomical level. He finished 2023 as the highest scorer for club and country with 54 goals. This season, the Al-Nassr captain has scored 36 goals and provided 12 assists in 37 appearances across competitions.

Cristiano Ronaldo is Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund's idol

While Rasmus Hojlund is now Manchester United's leading striker, he's a boyhood fan of the Red Devils. Hojlund grew up watching Cristiano Ronaldo terrorising defenders in the United shirt.

The Dane previously revealed that he was introduced to Ronaldo by his father and named the Portugal captain as his idol. Hojlund said (via The CR7 Timeline on X):

"My idol is Ronaldo. My father introduced me to him in United, and I followed him to Real Madrid. I just like his mentality and love that he's so eager to score goals. He's so passionate about wanting to be the best."

Considering Hojlund is a budding striker, following the greatest goalscorer in the history of the beautiful game might be a good idea for the Dane.