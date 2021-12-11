"He won all the fights with me" - Zlatan Ibrahimovic praises 'great' Liverpool star

AC Milan superstar Zlatan Ibrahimovic has heaped praise on Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate for his performance against the Rossoneri in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Summer signing Ibrahima Konate was among those who starred for the Merseyside outfit on the night. Making only his second Champions League appearance for Liverpool, the 22-year-old produced an impressive performance against the Rossoneri.

Apart from impressing Jurgen Klopp and the Liverpool faithful, the Frenchman also caught the eye of Zlatan Ibrahimovic himself. Having been galvanized by the centre-back's display, the superstar exchanged shirts with him after the match. Zlatan Ibrahimovic went on to heap praise on Ibrahima Konate following the game. He was quoted as saying by journalist Bolarinwa Olajide:

“I asked to exchange shirts with Liverpool defender Konate. He won all the fights with me on the ground and in the air. I told him that he will be a great defender in the future and that he remembers my words well."

Liverpool became the first English team to win each of their six Champions League group stage matches this week. The Reds beat Italian giants AC Milan 2-1 at the San Siro in their final group stage game.

Having already booked their place in the round of 16, Liverpool made a host of changes to their starting eleven on Tuesday. Alisson, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane were the only players to retain their places in the team after the Reds' win against Wolves last weekend.

Despite naming a new-look starting eleven against AC Milan, Jurgen Klopp's side returned from the San Siro with three points in the bag. It remains to be seen if Ibrahima Konate will keep his place in the starting eleven when Liverpool face Aston Villa at Anfield on Saturday.

Liverpool waiting to find out Champions League opponents

Liverpool are one of the three clubs to have won each of their six Champions League group stage games. Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich and Dutch giants Ajax are the other two teams to have achieved this feat in the Champions League.

Having impressed in the group stages, Liverpool are now waiting to find out who they will face in the Champions League round of 16. UEFA have scheduled the draw for Monday.

Jurgen Klopp's side could face Paris Saint-Germain, Inter Milan, Sporting Lisbon, Villarreal, Atalanta or Red Bull Salzburg in the next round of the competition.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar