“He won’t be a goal threat” – Fans label Chelsea star as ‘TikTok merchant’ after poor display in goalless draw with Fulham

Fans watched on as Chelsea failed to score against Fulham, with the Premier League match ending in a 0-0 draw. While a number of the Blues' players drew the ire of the fans, one player in particular garnered a lot of mockery: new signing Mykhailo Mudryk.

The Ukrainian winger played his second game for the west London side, having been named in the starting lineup. He showcased his remarkable speed down the flank, but he was notably less than impressive for the Blues, eventually getting replaced at half-time.

Football fans took to Twitter to aim digs at the 22-year-old, who had cost Chelsea an astonishing £89 million in the January transfer window. Here is a selection of tweets from the fans, mocking Mudryk:

Squawka @Squawka Mykhailo Mudryk's full Premier League debut by numbers:



45 minutes

0 shots

0 fouls won

0 chances created

0 take-ons completed

0 passes into opp. box



- @AnfieldRd96 Mudryk | Welcome to the Premier League Mudryk | Welcome to the Premier League https://t.co/5LE6gzai1c

Asad🇵🇸 @asxd_98 Mudryk when he ain't running at 40 year old James Milner Mudryk when he ain't running at 40 year old James Milner https://t.co/yG985agfOg

hmmm @aqeyria Mudryk is Yarmolenko against a settled block



WelBeast @WelBeast Mudryk hooked at halftime. Lmao. €100M only to be hooked at halftime. His head is probably at Arsenal that lad. He's off to stalk Arsenal players on Instagram. Mudryk hooked at halftime. Lmao. €100M only to be hooked at halftime. His head is probably at Arsenal that lad. He's off to stalk Arsenal players on Instagram.

AI @nonewthning People thought I was joking when I said Mudryk is the White Adama Traore.



He's a speed merchant. I will PROMISE you he won't be a goal threat. People thought I was joking when I said Mudryk is the White Adama Traore.He's a speed merchant. I will PROMISE you he won't be a goal threat. https://t.co/wo8gTGNMjp

Sainai @_Sainai NEVER COMPARE MUDRYK TO ANTONY AGAIN! MUDRYK IS A TIK TOK MERCHANT THAT COST 100 MILLION🤣🤣🤣 NEVER COMPARE MUDRYK TO ANTONY AGAIN! MUDRYK IS A TIK TOK MERCHANT THAT COST 100 MILLION🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/a8WHnce5pU

Lατιf @iLatif_ Mykhailo Mudryk when he can’t use his speed : Mykhailo Mudryk when he can’t use his speed : https://t.co/brYgWqtR3b

Chelsea fail to beat Fulham at Stamford Bridge

The highly anticipated Premier League match between Chelsea and Fulham ended in a scoreless draw at Stamford Bridge. The Blues were in full force, as they introduced their new British-record signing Enzo Fernandez, while Mudryk had a debut to forget.

The match was a hard-fought battle, with both sides having chances but neither able to break the deadlock. It ended with the scoreline at 0-0, with the two teams sharing the points.

The opening 45 minutes of the match were filled with thrilling action, as both teams had numerous chances to take the lead. Andreas Pereira was a constant threat, forcing Kepa Arrizabalaga to make a magnificent save. Kai Havertz also came close to scoring, but his effort cannoned off the crossbar just before the break.

As the second half started, Mudryk was replaced by Noni Madueke, another new signing. Mudryk's early exit from the pitch raised concerns about a possible injury. The second half of the game saw more chances for both teams, but neither was able to capitalize on them.

Chelsea had two of the best chances to break the deadlock, but Conor Gallagher's shot just missed the post and David Datro Fofana's effort was cleared off the line by Tim Ream. Notably, Fofana was able to round the goalkeeper and beat his marker, but his effort couldn't get past Ream, who produced a defensive masterclass.

Despite these chances, the game remained goalless, with neither team able to break the deadlock.

It's worth noting that Graham Potter's team have now scored only five goals in their last 11 matches in all competitions, highlighting their struggles in attack.

