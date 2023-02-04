“He won’t be a goal threat” – Fans label Chelsea star as ‘TikTok merchant’ after poor display in goalless draw with Fulham

Fans watched on as Chelsea failed to score against Fulham, with the Premier League match ending in a 0-0 draw. While a number of the Blues' players drew the ire of the fans, one player in particular garnered a lot of mockery: new signing Mykhailo Mudryk.
The Ukrainian winger played his second game for the west London side, having been named in the starting lineup. He showcased his remarkable speed down the flank, but he was notably less than impressive for the Blues, eventually getting replaced at half-time.
Football fans took to Twitter to aim digs at the 22-year-old, who had cost Chelsea an astonishing £89 million in the January transfer window. Here is a selection of tweets from the fans, mocking Mudryk:
Chelsea fail to beat Fulham at Stamford Bridge
The highly anticipated Premier League match between Chelsea and Fulham ended in a scoreless draw at Stamford Bridge. The Blues were in full force, as they introduced their new British-record signing Enzo Fernandez, while Mudryk had a debut to forget.
The match was a hard-fought battle, with both sides having chances but neither able to break the deadlock. It ended with the scoreline at 0-0, with the two teams sharing the points.
The opening 45 minutes of the match were filled with thrilling action, as both teams had numerous chances to take the lead. Andreas Pereira was a constant threat, forcing Kepa Arrizabalaga to make a magnificent save. Kai Havertz also came close to scoring, but his effort cannoned off the crossbar just before the break.
As the second half started, Mudryk was replaced by Noni Madueke, another new signing. Mudryk's early exit from the pitch raised concerns about a possible injury. The second half of the game saw more chances for both teams, but neither was able to capitalize on them.
Chelsea had two of the best chances to break the deadlock, but Conor Gallagher's shot just missed the post and David Datro Fofana's effort was cleared off the line by Tim Ream. Notably, Fofana was able to round the goalkeeper and beat his marker, but his effort couldn't get past Ream, who produced a defensive masterclass.
Despite these chances, the game remained goalless, with neither team able to break the deadlock.
It's worth noting that Graham Potter's team have now scored only five goals in their last 11 matches in all competitions, highlighting their struggles in attack.