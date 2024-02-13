“He won’t last long” - Rio Ferdinand fires warning about Arsenal dressing room to Ivan Toney

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has warned Brentford striker Ivan Toney amid Arsenal links.

It is widely accepted that the Gunners are in need of striking reinforcements, with Gabriel Jesus having netted just four Premier League goals this season. As a result, Toney, who has already scored thrice in four matches following his eight-month ban, has been linked with a move to the Emirates in the summer.

After the Bees' 2-0 win against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday (February 10), the England international jokingly told reports:

“I see that [Frank’s comments] as he doesn’t want me! The manager has said what he’s said but I can’t make clubs come and get me. I’ve just got to keep doing what I do and that’s score goals. What will be will be.”

These comments came after Brentford boss Thomas Frank openly discussed the potential of Toney departing the club in the summer. Following these remarks, Ferdinand has claimed that such an attitude wouldn't last at Arsenal.

He told the Vibe with Five podcast (via Football 365):

"Remember, he has never played for a big club. He’s going to go there and he will have to be respectful and know where he is in the pecking order.

“There are some big players in there. Do you think he is going to come with that chat about Mikel Arteta when you have Declan Rice, William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, Martin Odegaard, and Gabriel Jesus?”

Ferdinand added after being told that Toney 'thinks no one can chat to him':

"Then he won’t last long then."

So far, the 27-year-old forward has scored 71 goals and assisted 21 in 128 appearances for Brentford across competitions.

Gary Neville makes title wish after Arsenal thrash West Ham 6-0

Gary Neville

Ex-Manchester United defender Gary Neville has wished for Arsenal to win the Premier League title at the end of the season. The Gunners recently thrashed London rivals West Ham United 6-0 on Sunday (February 11).

After that impressive display, the north Londoners are level on points with Manchester City and two behind Liverpool. However, the Cityzens have played a game less than their title rivals.

Speaking after Mikel Arteta and Co. stunned the London Stadium, Neville said (via Football London):

"I had Arsenal as champions at the start of the season and not many did, but I still think City at this moment in time look ominous. I want Arsenal to do it, for obvious reasons."

Up next for the Gunners is a trip to Burnley on Saturday (February 17). Vincent Kompany's side are struggling in the Premier League, sitting 19th at the moment and seven points behind 17th-placed Luton Town.