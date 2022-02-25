"He works a lot" - Franck Ribery says Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski deserved the Ballon d'Or

Bayern Munich legend Franck Ribery has claimed his former teammate Robert Lewandowski deserved the 2021 Ballon d'Or. Despite the Polish star being among the frontrunners for the prize, the title eventually went to Lionel Messi.

During an interview with Sky Italia, Ribery lavished praise on French youngster Kylian Mbappe but also suggested that the Bayern Munich talisman is currently even better than the PSG star. Ribery said:

"Mbappé is the strongest in general, he knows he has great qualities but he doesn't let himself be taken down. He does his job, he plays, he has fun. It's a pleasure for him and it's pleasant when you see him play."

"But Lewandowski is the number one striker for me at the moment, the strongest in the world for two or three years. He works a lot and likes to help the team. (…) I think he deserved the Ballon d'Or," he added.

While PSG star Lionel Messi took home the coveted individual award, many experts and fans believe the Ballon d'Or should have gone to Lewandowski. The Polish international has stood out as one of the best strikers in the Bundesliga and Champions League in recent years.

GOAL @goal Robert Lewandowski doesn't need the Ballon d'Or when he is The Best Robert Lewandowski doesn't need the Ballon d'Or when he is The Best 🏆 https://t.co/TI70l1Y0r5

Ribery's thoughts were echoed by former teammate Thomas Muller, who openly stated that the Pole should've won the Ballon d'Or. Other players like Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Ilkay Gundogan, and Alphonso Davies mirrored Muller's thoughts, admitting that Lewandowski deserved the award.

The Bavarians' key marksman has already flourished this campaign, scoring 28 goals in 23 Bundesliga games and leading Bayern to the top of the table. His nine goals in seven Champions League appearances saw Julian Nagelsmann's men through the group stages and into the knockout round.

Bayern & Germany @iMiaSanMia Lewandowski on whether he's holding grudges against Messi for not voting for him in The Best: "I voted for Messi because I appreciate what he did in 2021 and, of course, earlier too. Messi voted for me in the Ballon d'Or - why his point of view changed later? I don't know." Lewandowski on whether he's holding grudges against Messi for not voting for him in The Best: "I voted for Messi because I appreciate what he did in 2021 and, of course, earlier too. Messi voted for me in the Ballon d'Or - why his point of view changed later? I don't know." https://t.co/tBEsDfvsvo

Last season, the Polish star famously scored 41 Bundesliga goals, beating Gerd Muller's record for scoring the most goals in a season in the German top flight. He may not reach those heights again, but the striker remains a world-class striker by any standard.

Bayern Munich working towards new deals for Muller, Lewandowski, Neuer: Reports

FC Bayern Muenchen v Borussia Moenchengladbach - Bundesliga

According to a report from Sport Bild via Bavarian Football Works, Bayern Munich are actively making progress on extending the contracts of three important players. Thomas Muller, Robert Lewandowski, and Manuel Neuer are reportedly set to receive two-year extensions with the Bavarians.

Muller's party was reportedly contacted first by the club, and his contract extension is expected to be a fairly straightforward affair. With Lewandowski's extension, negotiations are said to be pending and could be a potentially tricky situation.

Manuel Neuer's captaincy and longtime relationship with the Bavarians will help with negotiations, especially with the star reportedly intent on hanging up his gloves at the club. However, a deal has not yet been announced.

Edited by Parimal