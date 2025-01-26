"He is a world-class goalkeeper" – Chelsea loanee praised by manager hours after Robert Sanchez's mistake in Manchester City loss

RC Strasbourg manager Liam Rosenior has heaped special praise on Chelsea loanee Djordje Petrovic hours after Robert Sanchez's costly error in the Blues' recent loss at Manchester City.

Earlier this Saturday (January 25), the Blues crashed to a 3-1 Premier League defeat at Etihad Stadium. After Noni Madueke netted the opener in the third minute, Josko Gvardiol equalised in the 42nd minute. Erling Haaland and Phil Foden each scored once in the second half of the contest.

In the 68th minute, Sanchez committed his fifth error leading to a goal in the Premier League this season. He failed to properly anticipate a long ball and Haaland lofted the ball over him to hand the hosts a lead.

Hours after Chelsea's latest Premier League loss, Rosenior hailed Petrovic for his great display in Strasbourg's 2-1 Ligue 1 home win over LOSC Lille. He told reporters (h/t @RCSA_English):

"We have seen huge progress from Petrovic. He is a world-class goalkeeper. We see it every day and it is still paying off today."

So far this campaign, Petrovic has made 16 league appearances for Strasbourg. He has kept three clean sheets and conceded 25 goals so far.

Last season, the 25-year-old Serbia international registered seven clean sheets and shipped 44 goals in 31 games across competitions for Chelsea.

Chelsea boss says he trusts Robert Sanchez

After his side's loss at Manchester City, Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca was asked to offer his thoughts on Robert Sanchez's mistake. He responded (h/t Metro):

"For sure, he is completely aware he has to do better. He was completely aware after the game, he knows perfectly. In this moment, it's like this. The good thing is he's the first one who knows he has to do better."

Asked if he still has faith in the Spanish goalkeeper, Maresca replied:

"We trust Robert, for sure. But in the same moment, as I said, the first one who is completely aware he's making a mistake is Robert. So for sure we continue to trust Robert, we trust Robert but now we have one entire week and we see the reaction and then we decide for the next game."

Sanchez, 27, has conceded 27 goals and registered just four clean sheets in 21 league games for the Stamford Bridge outfit in the 2024-25 season.

The ex-Brighton & Hove Albion star is next likely to be in action for Chelsea in a league match against West Ham United on Monday (February 3).

