"He is a world class player" - Mikel Arteta and Kai Havertz heap praise on Arsenal star after win over Newcastle United

Mikel Arteta and Kai Havertz lauded midfielder Jorginho following Arsenal's emphatic 4-1 win over Newcastle United in the Premier League on February 24.

The Gunners continued their brilliant league form, winning their sixth game in a row with a dominant win over Newcastle at home on Saturday. Sven Botman's 18th-minute own goal gave them the lead before Kai Havertz made it 2-0 in the 24th minute.

Bukayo Saka (65') and Jakub Kiwior (69') added two more goals before former Arsenal player Joe Willock (84') scored a consolation goal for the Magpies.

Jorginho, who was making his 12th start of the season across competitions, was brilliant for the Gunners. He completed 92/103 passes, made one key pass, won 4/7 duels, and made one interception.

After the game, Havertz lauded Jorginho, saying (via Metro):

"I know him a lot, so for me it is nice to play with him he knows me well. It makes life easy for me, he is a world class player."

When asked about Havertz hailing Jorginho as world-class, manager Mikel Arteta said:

"He is certainly... He’s a top player, especially when the opponents have certain behaviours or certain set-up.

"The way I can imagine the game, he is going to have a big impact, but I think you have to do it at this level and when he’s not playing consistently, credit to him because he was magnificent today, again."

Jorginho has made 25 appearances across competitions this season, contributing one goal and one assist. He is, however, expected to leave Arsenal at the end of the season upon the expiration of his contract.

Arsenal continue their brilliant league form with big win over Newcastle

The Gunners have been in terrific form in the Premier League in 2024, having won all six of their games so far. They have beaten Crystal Palace, Nottingham Forest, Liverpool, West Ham United, Burnley and now Newcastle by an aggregate scoreline of 25-3.

Arsenal completely dominated Newcastle on Saturday. They had 55% possession and attempted 557 passes with an accuracy of 84% as compared to the visitors' 461 passes with 80% accuracy. The Gunners had 18 attempts on goal with eight being on target as compared to the Magpies' 2/3 being on target.

With the win, the north London side remained within two points of leaders Liverpool in the league standings and one behind Manchester City. Arsenal will next face Sheffield United away on Monday, March 4.