"He was worth every pound" - Chelsea star heaps praise on Moises Caicedo despite horrid start after his £115 million move

Chelsea's young talent Levi Colwill is all praise for his former Brighton & Hove Albion teammate and now fellow Blue, Moises Caicedo. The glowing endorsement comes in spite of Caicedo's challenging start after his eye-watering £115 million transfer.

In a recent conversation with talkSPORT, Colwill didn't shy away from expressing his faith in the 21-year-old Ecuadorian midfielder. Having played together at Brighton last season, the two developed a mutual understanding on the field, and Colwill has been nothing but impressed:

"I think anyone that watched him last season knows how good of a player he is. In my opinion, he was worth every pound that was spent on him. I think he is going to be one of the best midfielders in the Premier League and the world."

He added:

"I don't doubt that. Playing with him last season you just rely on him. Even when I know I have made a mistake, I have always known he is there to cover me in midfield. Some of the passes I gave to him were terrible and he still saved me and made me look good!"

Colwill concluded by expressing his elation at having Caicedo at Stamford Bridge:

"Yeah, he is a very good player and him in this team alongside the other amazing players we have got, it is going to work well. Yeah, I am happy he is here."

Chelsea's acquisition of Caicedo made headlines as they landed him from Brighton for a Premier League record fee. Liverpool also expressed interest, making a bid worth £111 million, but the young midfielder chose Stamford Bridge.

The footballing community raised eyebrows over the colossal sum, and Caicedo's debut only fanned the flames. His first appearance was marred by a mistake that led to a penalty in Chelsea's 3-1 defeat at West Ham United last weekend.

However, Colwill's hearty endorsement signifies a bright future for Caicedo at the club.

Chelsea to partner with Infinite Athlete for shirt sponsorship in a £40m annual deal

The Blues are on the brink of unveiling Infinite Athlete as their new front-of-shirt sponsor for this season. The deal, according to The Telegraph (via GOAL), is valued at approximately £40 million annually.

The beginning of the current season saw Chelsea players donning a blank design on the front of their shirts, a sight unusual in modern football. This came after they parted ways with 'Three' upon the expiration of their contract.

It now seems the club has found a perfect fit in Infinite Athlete. It is a technology firm that has previously flirted with the idea of taking over the naming rights at Stamford Bridge.

The deal appears to be in the final stages and is now awaiting approval from the Premier League. Once the green light is given, the Blues and Infinite Athlete will officially embark on this promising partnership.