“He would’ve made me a better player” - Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard regrets about not playing under ex-Chelsea manager

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard recently claimed that he would have been a better player under Jose Mourinho had he moved to Chelsea. He added that there are no regrets about rejecting the move, but still wished he could have played under the Portuguese manager.

Speaking to Rio Ferdinand on the FIVE YouTube channel, Gerrard stated that he loved Mourinho and has had a 'distant relationship' with the Portuguese manager. He believes they would have won a lot of trophies together.

Gerrad said:

"I love the manager, I love the man. I've had a distant relationship with him for many many years. But, I have regrets for not playing for the man and the coach because I know he would've made me a better player. I know we would've added more trophies to what I've already won.

"But, looking back now, I have no regrets not signing for Chelsea, I don't regret not signing for Chelsea at all. I'm happy with the decision I made."

Steven Gerrard only managed to win the FA Cup, and a League Cup after his U-turn before leaving Anfield in 2015.

Why did Steven Gerrard reject Chelsea for Liverpool stay?

Steven Gerrard stated that he had a change of heart at the final minute despite getting close to joining the Blues. The Liverpool legend added that the trophies he won with the Anfield side meant more than the 10-11 trophies he might have won at Stamford Bridge.

He said in the aforementioned podcast:

"The connection I've got with Liverpool, my hometown club, maybe underachieved at times in certain years with Liverpool. For me it is all about winning trophies, it's also about memories and what they mean to you. Me winning four or five trophies at Liverpool means an awful lot more to me than if I won 10 or 11 at Chelsea.

"What kept me at Liverpool, when I was close to deciding 'should I go, should I stay?' When I win for Liverpool, I share it with people that are really close to me. Not many people will understand that."

A report in Daily Mail claimed that Liverpool fans sent death threats to Steven Gerrard and his family, which led him take a U-turn on his decision to join Chelsea.