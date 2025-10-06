“He wouldn’t be the best” - Jamie Carragher disagrees with Gary Neville and names Premier League midfielder better than Chelsea star Moises Caicedo

Jamie Carragher has disagreed with Gary Neville's claim that Chelsea star Moises Caicedo is the best midfielder in the Premier League. The former believes the Ecuadorian deserves a good shout, but is not ahead of Arsenal's Declan Rice.

Ad

While reacting to the Blues' 2-1 league win over Liverpool on Saturday (September 4), Neville opined that Caicedo was better than Rice and Liverpool's Ryan Gravenberch. He hailed the 23-year-old as the best midfielder in the Premier League, saying on The Gary Neville Podcast (via SkySports):

“He’s the best midfield player in the league at this moment in time. And I think I’m comfortable saying that. Gravenberch last season, and maybe Declan Rice and Rodri obviously, for the last few years.“ But now, I think at this time, we can say that Caicedo is the best midfield player in the league, and he’s performing like that.”

Ad

Trending

However, Carragher does not share the same sentiments. The Liverpool legend lauded Caicedo's qualities, but asserted that Rice is a well-rounded midfielder than the Chelsea man.

He told SkySports (via Chelsea Chronicle):

“He’s very close. He wouldn’t be the best for me. You’re talking about all-round midfield player, I would say Declan Rice would just pip him for me. I just think he’s got an extra little bit of quality with the ball.”

Ad

Both players have started the 2024-25 campaign strongly and were on the scoresheets for their respective teams in their recent Premier League games. The Ecuadorian put in a decent shift, scoring a first-half long-range effort against Liverpool, while the Englishman opened the scoring in the Gunners' 2-0 victory over West Ham United.

Caicedo has registered three goals in seven league outings this season. Meanwhile, Rice has a goal and three assists from the same number of games.

Ad

Moises Caicedo wants to emulate two Chelsea legends

Chelsea star Moises Caicedo has expressed his desire to follow in the footsteps of club legends Claude Makelele and Ngolo Kante. The two Frenchmen are regarded as two of the best defensive midfielders in the club's history.

Makelele joined Chelsea in 2003 from Real Madrid and established himself as one of the best in the Premier League. He guided the Stamford Bridge outfit to two league titles, among other major trophies. Similarly, Kante, during his prime, was regarded as one of the best in the world. The Al-Ittihad star won six major titles with the Blues, including the league and UEFA Champions League.

Ad

Caicedo's recent performances have seen him being compared to the two legends. Reacting to the comparisons, the Ecuadorian told The Sun:

“It’s so good that the fans love me, but I’m far from N’Golo Kanté or Makélélé for what they did at Chelsea. They achieved a lot. I’m going to keep working. I want to become a legend here.”

Caicedo joined the Blues in 2023 from Brighton & Hove Albion for a reported £115 million. He has since recorded six goals and 10 assists in 107 games, winning the UEFA Conference League and Club World Cup with the west London club.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Okenna Okere Okenna is an football journalist at Sportskeeda. He has previously worked as a radio presenter at Green FM Umuahia for 4 years, and as a writer at Opera News Hub Nigeria for around 2 years. As a successful modus operandi, he strictly sticks to publishing guidelines, double checks facts while writing, pays very close attention to details and prides himself on picking complex topics to write on.



A Chelsea fan, Okenna had his first tryst with Blues in 2006, after fellow countryman John Mikel Obi joined the west London club. He was immediately drawn to the brilliance of players like Frank Lampard, Joe Cole, John Terry and Didier Drogba.



Okenna is a huge fan of Lionel Messi for his exceptional talent. He also admires Jose Mourinho for his achievements with various clubs which proves he's a tactical and disciplined manger as well as a serial winner.



Some of Okenna’s prospective career landmarks include working as an international journalist and covering a FIFA World Cup game live from the stadium. When not writing, he loves watching, movies and reading books. Know More