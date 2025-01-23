"He is a year older than me and he still runs" - Inter Miami star Jordi Alba names Lionel Messi's ex-teammate as 'worst' ever opponent

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami teammate Jordi Alba has claimed that Angel di Maria was the worst player to play against. The Spanish left-back stated that the Argentine forward is a year older than him but is still going strong.

Speaking to Offsider, Alba claimed that he was impressed with how well Di Maria did at Real Madrid. He named the former Manchester United and PSG star as the toughest opponent he has faced and said (via Inter Miami News):

"I think Di Maria was the worst. Di Maria was spectacular at Madrid, very good, but not only when it came to attacking, but also defending, he didn't stop. He is a year older than me and he still runs. He is a player I have always liked a lot."

Trending

Jordi Alba has faced Di Maria 10 times – eight times with Barcelona and twice with Valencia. He won just twice against the Argentine, with both wins coming while he was with the Catalan side. The two have never faced off while representing their countries.

Angel di Maria was linked with a move to Lionel Messi-led Inter Miami

Angel di Maria was reported to be a target for Inter Miami when his contract at Benfica expired. However, the move could not be completed and the Argentine stayed at the Portuguese side for another season.

Former Inter Miami manager Tata Martino spoke about the possibility of Lionel Messi linking up with his national teammate and said (via ESPN):

"There is nothing that has been officially received from the sports director regarding Ángel [Di María]. The league has certain economic restrictions, some limits, and we are complying with them well within that rule. But today I do not see any type of hiring as feasible, especially such exceptional players."

"It is also true that the transfer book here is closed, it only opens in mid-July and we have to see what can be done when that time arrives. Inter Miami is open to the transfer market, there are always possibilities to continue improving. We will see when the time comes what possibilities we have."

Lionel Messi is in contract talks with Inter Miami as his current deal expires soon. Reports suggest his new contract could have a clause that allows him to play in Europe before the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback