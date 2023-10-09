“He was yesterday and he will be tomorrow” – Mark Goldbridge delivers bold claim on Erling Haaland after defeat at Arsenal 

YouTube and Manchester United fan Mark Goldbridge has boldly claimed that Erling Haaland remains the best striker in the world. He believes that the poor outing against Arsenal in the 1-0 loss for Manchester City on October 8 does not change the reality.

Speaking to That's Football, Goldbridge said that Manchester City are in a crisis. However, he does not think things change for Haaland but it is a creative issue for the Premier League champions instead. He said:

“Erling Haaland is the best striker in the world. He is the best striker in the world and he still is today. He was yesterday and he will be tomorrow."

"If you’re a striker and you play in a team that gives you no service, your xG will be 0, your shots on target will be 0 and you will wake up the next day to pictures of Saliba having you in the pocket with the car keys."

He added:

"There was no no service to Erling Haaland yesterday and he is not a striker that drops deep, runs past three or four players and scores. He’s not a striker that shoots from 40 yards in the top corner. He is a service striker and if you deprive them of service, he will not score goals.”

Haaland finished the game against Arsenal at the Emirates with a 0.00 xG. His side were reduced to just four shots in the game – the lowest since Pep Guardiola took over at the club.

Manchester City star Erling Haaland was confident ahead of Arsenal clash

Ahead of the clash against Arsenal, Erling Haaland claimed that it was news when he did not get on the scoresheet. The Manchester City star was confident in his abilities but failed to get on the scoresheet in the crunch game at the Emirates.

He told The Telegraph:

“That’s how it becomes and it’s a positive thing: that people are more shocked when I don’t score than when I score! Norwegian media when I don’t score: Goalless! That’s the headline. That’s how it is."

"It’s a good thing. I am not complaining at all but, also, I signed for City to score goals. So, it was also a bit expected – maybe not so many! – but I am still the one who is going to get the ball in the back of the net.”

Erling Haaland has scored eight goals in as many games this Premier League season for Manchester City. He has scored 60 goals in 65 matches for the Cityzens since joining them from Borussia Dortmund last summer.