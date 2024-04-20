“He is young, has a lot of ambition" - Tottenham star backs Liverpool to appoint top managerial target with Ange Postecoglou comparison

Tottenham Hotspur defender Pedro Porro has backed Liverpool to appoint current Sporting CP head coach Ruben Amorim as the successor to their legendary manager Jurgen Klopp.

The German tactician announced in January that he would leave the club at the end of the season after nine successful years at Anfield. This has prompted Liverpool to draw up a shortlist of potential managerial replacements. According to reports, their primary target was current Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso.

However, the Spaniard announced his decision to continue in Germany for another season, which has led the Reds to look elsewhere. Another widely-linked target, Julian Nagelsmann, signed a contract extension with the German national team until the 2026 World Cup on April 19.

In a recent interview with Expresso, Porro backed Amorim to have a great career at Liverpool should they appoint him as manager. He also likened his style of coaching and play to current Spurs head coach Ange Postecoglou. Porro said:

“He is young, has a lot of ambition, a little bit like Ange Postecoglou here at Tottenham. He always wants more and that’s what puts him on the world’s lips and coveted by so many teams in Europe. He has a special way of working, he plays eye to eye against any opponent, which is also similar to what we do at Tottenham, there are several similarities."

Expand Tweet

The Spaniard first broke onto the scene during his loan spell at Sporting CP, where the Portuguese manager had just taken over in 2020.

The duo formed a potent partnership, with the right-back racking up 12 goals and 20 assists in 98 games under Amorim. They won one Liga Portugal title and two Portuguese League Cups together.

According to the Independent, Amorim is said to prefer the vacancy at Liverpool to the one that Xavi will be leaving at Barcelona in the summer.

Feyenoord manager Arne Slot emerges as surprise 'favorite' among candidates for Liverpool manager

Eredivisie side Feyenoord's manager Arne Slot has emerged as a surprise favorite for the managerial role at Liverpool, according to odds from Sky Bet.

With Sporting CP's Ruben Amorim being widely touted as the consensus favorite, Slot has slowly climbed up the odds table. He is now the second favorite to replace Klopp (12/1 odds), only behind Amorim (2/7) and tied with Brighton's Roberto de Zerbi (12/1).

Expand Tweet

Arne Slot led Feyenoord to an Eredivisie title in 2022-23, which earned him interest from Tottenham, who were seeking a replacement for Antonio Conte. However, he turned them down and stayed in the Netherlands.

In the ongoing 2023-24 season, he has led his team to a comfortable second position in the table and into the KNVB Cup final against NEC Nijmegen. They also beat fierce rivals Ajax 6-0 in the most recent de Klassieker fixture.

His Feyenoord side have scored 77 goals in 30 games this season and have the second-highest goal difference in the Eredivisie (+54). He is also known to be an incredible man-manager and promoter of young talent.

Poll : Should Liverpool appoint Ruben Amorim as Jurgen Klopp's successor? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback