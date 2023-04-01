“Head in hands, Merse” – Jeff Stelling pokes fun at Paul Merson for tongue twist while reporting Arsenal

Jeff Stelling poked fun at Paul Merson as the former defender struggled to get his words out during Arsenal's 4-1 Premier League win against Leeds United on Saturday (April 1). The incident took place after Gabriel Jesus was brought down by Luke Ayling inside the Leeds penalty area.

While it certainly looked like a penalty, Merson stuttered while speaking his mind. He started, saying (via MOT Day Leeds News):

“It must be a penalty because Ayling’s not said a word. He put his hand in his … hands in his … head in his hands – that’s the right one – and it looks like it’s going to be a penalty. I’m not sure about it."

Merson added:

“Oh, he catches his knee. Penalty. He gets him second time. Ayling knows – he just shakes his head – and this is right against the run of play.”

Stelling reacted to Mrson:

“Head in hands, Merse. It’s a good job there aren’t a lot more body parts you could have mentioned for expressions.”

Merson also saw the funny side of it:

“I seriously had to think."

Arsenal eventually managed a solid 4-1 win, courtesy of a brace from Gabriel Jesus and goals from Ben White and Granit Xhaka. While Rasmus Kristensen pulled one back for the visitors, it was only a consolation.

Mikel Arteta lauds Arsenal's home support

Arsenal struggled for rhythm against Leeds United after the two-week international break.

Playing in home in front of home fans certainly helped the team's cause, though. Arteta pointed that out after the game (via the Gunners' website):

"We were singing the song all together - goosebumps. The crowd transmits energy and belief and love to the players and unconditional support. Today is another example; when we conceded the goal the reaction of the crowd was to cheer the team, and that is rare to see in any stadium and is an exceptional response. Stay with us - we are so excited - and we want to go for it. Focus on the next game, and put all the energy there."

The Gunners are eight points clear of Manchester City atop the Premier League. They have 72 points from 29 games.

