"Head and shoulders above what they have got" - Liverpool urged to sign 26-year-old midfielder who lit up 2022 FIFA World Cup 

Liverpool legend Steve Nicol has urged the Reds to to sign Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat following his exploits for Morocco in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The combative midfielder was a key factor behind the Atlas Lions' sensational run to the FIFA World Cup semifinals, becoming the first African team to do so. The 26-year-old, who helped Walid Regragui's side finish fourth in the World Cup, has attracted interest from a host of top clubs across Europe.

Nicol, who represented Liverpool for most of his playing career, has asked his former club to sign Amrabat, who would be an upgrade on Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner. Nicol told ESPN:

“You look at Liverpool and what they have available in the middle of the park. He is kind of head and shoulders above what they have got."

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Less than 30% of earth is covered by land, the other 70% is covered by Sofyan Amrabat Less than 30% of earth is covered by land, the other 70% is covered by Sofyan Amrabat 🌍🇲🇦 https://t.co/XCyQPLkxsq

“We are looking at Naby Keita, who is never going to do it at Liverpool now. What else have we got? We have the OX. James Milner. I mean, come on!”

The Reds' poor start to the 2022-23 season can be largely attributed to their midfield woes, as they have lacked both creativity and steel in the middle of the park. Both Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have a poor history with injuries, while Juventus loanee Arthur Melo has also struggled with injury problems.

Amrabat, 26, showcased his quality in the 2022 FIFA World Cup with his excellent tackling and interceptions. He's contracted to Fiorentina till the summer of 2024, but the Serie A side could choose to cash in on him, considering the interest he's generating.

The Violets are having a disappointing campaign, finding themselves tenth in the Serie A standings. Amrabat has, howeverm impressed in the middle of the park, making 20 appearances across competitions.

Liverpool preparing monstrous offer for Enzo Fernandez

The Reds are reportedly preparing a huge offer for Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez following his excellent performances in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The midfielder played a key role as Argentina won their first World Cup in 36 years.

All About Argentina 🛎🇦🇷 @AlbicelesteTalk ) Half of all the teams in Europe are interested in Enzo Fernández, but Liverpool seems to be on pole and are willing to get serious with offer. ) Half of all the teams in Europe are interested in Enzo Fernández, but Liverpool seems to be on pole and are willing to get serious with offer. @DiMarzio (🌕) Half of all the teams in Europe are interested in Enzo Fernández, but Liverpool seems to be on pole and are willing to get serious with offer. @DiMarzio 💥🔴 https://t.co/jP5RbWl3ty

The Reds were linked with a move for the Benfica midfielder even before the World Cup but are now looking to step up their interest. Apart from Jurgen Klopp's side, Real Madrid and Manchester United are also reportedly interested in the 21-year-old.

