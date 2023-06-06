“Heart attack photo” - Georgina Rodriguez’s sister reacts as she shares birthday snaps with Cristiano Ronaldo and her kids 

Ivana Rodriguez has reacted to her sister Georgina Rodriguez's pictures from the birthday celebration of two of her kids with Cristiano Ronaldo.

The couple celebrated the sixth birthday of twins Eva Maria and Mateo Ronaldo, who were born via surrogacy, on Monday, June 5. Georgina shared a carousel post on Instagram from the celebration with the kids, and her partner Cristiano Ronaldo.

The first picture of the carousel was a solo picture of the Spaniard in a white mini-dress and purple boots. Her sister, Ivana, commented on the picture:

"Heart attack photo"

Ivana also shared her wishes and love for her sister's kids and family.

"Congrats, family! I love them infinitely," she wrote.

Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo are co-parents to five kids, including Mateo and Eva. The Spaniard gave birth to Alana Martina and Bella Esmeralda, while Cristiano Jr. was birthed in Ronaldo's past relationship.

Ivana Rodriguez, meanwhile, is Georgina Rodriguez's elder sister and they share a very close bond. Their mother passed away in 2011 while their father was sent to prison for drug trafficking before he eventually passed away in 2019.

Ivana is a social media influencer and also a model. She is in a relationship with a Portuguese sculptor and painter named Carlos Garcia. They have been dating since 2018 and also had a daughter together in 2021, who they named Deva.

Journalist claims Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez doesn't like being in Saudi Arabia despite her contrasting claims

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez moved to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia after the Portuguese forward joined Al-Nassr FC in December last year. He signed a two-and-a-half-year deal, worth €200 million per season.

With the season now over, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner was recently asked about his future plans. He confirmed that he would like to continue staying in Saudi Arabia.

Portuguese journalist Adriano Silva Martins, however, believes this won't be the case as Georgina Rodriguez wants to move out.

“I doubt they'll be there for five years, and it's also true that I think she's there a little bit of effort. She doesn't like being there," he said on TV program Noite das Estrelas by CMTV.

Meanwhile, Georgina had expressed her admiration for Saudi Arabia back in March.

“It is a marvellous country. I have to admit I went there very conditioned by what people say about it and what you hear, but it is a very safe country, a real family place and they really look after women and their children. People are very generous and really thoughtful," she said (via Daily Post).

Cristiano Ronaldo was linked with moves to Newcastle United and Bayern Munich but appears he is happy to stay at Al-Nassr FC.

Poll : 0 votes