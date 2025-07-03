“Heartbreaking”, “You will never walk alone” - Tributes pour in from football legends after Liverpool star Diogo Jota dies in car accident

The football world has been sent into mourning following the passing of Liverpool forward Diogo Jota. The 28-year-old died alongside his brother, Andre Silva, in the car crash near Zamora, Spain, in the early hours of Thursday morning.
According to reports from Spain, the accident occurred after the vehicle veered off the road due to a tire blowout while overtaking another car, crashing and subsequently catching fire. The tragic incident occurred just 11 days after Jota tied the knot with his long-term partner, Rute Cardoso.
Since the news broke, tributes have been coming from across the football world.
Former Manchester United player Gary Neville wrote on X (formerly Twitter):
“That is heartbreaking news on Diogo Jota and his brother. All my love and best wishes to his family 💔”
United legend Rio Ferdinand tweeted:
“Absolutely heartbreaking 💔My thoughts and prayers go out to Diogo Jota, Andre Silva, their family & friends!”
Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher wrote:
“Devastating news about Diogo Jota & his brother Andre this morning. Thoughts are with everyone of their family & friends, especially his wife Rute & their three lovely kids.”
After Liverpool confirmed the death of their player in an Instagram post, a few former football players took to the comments section to express their condolences.
Chelsea legend John Terry commented with three heartbreak emojis.
“💔💔💔”
Ex-Reds player Daniel Agger commented with a love and sad emoji.
“❤️😢"
Former England international David James posted Jota’s picture on his Instagram account and captioned it with the latter’s name and years of life. He then ended it with
“RIP YNWA,” followed by a praying hand.
Liverpool release statement following Diogo Jota’s death
Liverpool have confirmed that Jota has passed away and released an official statement on their website. It reads:
“Liverpool Football Club are devastated by the tragic passing of Diogo Jota. The club have been informed the 28-year-old has passed away following a road traffic accident in Spain along with his brother, Andre.
“Liverpool FC will be making no further comment at this time and request the privacy of Diogo and Andre’s family, friends, teammates and club staff is respected as they try to come to terms with an unimaginable loss. We will continue to provide them with our full support.”
Jota joined Liverpool from Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2020. In his almost five years at the Merseyside club, he scored 65 goals and provided 26 assists in 182 appearances across competitions. He leaves behind his wife, Rute, and their three young children.