“Heartbreaking”, “You will never walk alone” - Tributes pour in from football legends after Liverpool star Diogo Jota dies in car accident

The football world has been sent into mourning following the passing of Liverpool forward Diogo Jota. The 28-year-old died alongside his brother, Andre Silva, in the car crash near Zamora, Spain, in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Ad

According to reports from Spain, the accident occurred after the vehicle veered off the road due to a tire blowout while overtaking another car, crashing and subsequently catching fire. The tragic incident occurred just 11 days after Jota tied the knot with his long-term partner, Rute Cardoso.

Since the news broke, tributes have been coming from across the football world.

Former Manchester United player Gary Neville wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

“That is heartbreaking news on Diogo Jota and his brother. All my love and best wishes to his family 💔”

Ad

Trending

United legend Rio Ferdinand tweeted:

“Absolutely heartbreaking 💔My thoughts and prayers go out to Diogo Jota, Andre Silva, their family & friends!”

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher wrote:

“Devastating news about Diogo Jota & his brother Andre this morning. Thoughts are with everyone of their family & friends, especially his wife Rute & their three lovely kids.”

After Liverpool confirmed the death of their player in an Instagram post, a few former football players took to the comments section to express their condolences.

Ad

Ad

Chelsea legend John Terry commented with three heartbreak emojis.

“💔💔💔”

Ex-Reds player Daniel Agger commented with a love and sad emoji.

“❤️😢"

Former England international David James posted Jota’s picture on his Instagram account and captioned it with the latter’s name and years of life. He then ended it with

“RIP YNWA,” followed by a praying hand.

Ad

Liverpool release statement following Diogo Jota’s death

Liverpool have confirmed that Jota has passed away and released an official statement on their website. It reads:

“Liverpool Football Club are devastated by the tragic passing of Diogo Jota. The club have been informed the 28-year-old has passed away following a road traffic accident in Spain along with his brother, Andre.

Ad

“Liverpool FC will be making no further comment at this time and request the privacy of Diogo and Andre’s family, friends, teammates and club staff is respected as they try to come to terms with an unimaginable loss. We will continue to provide them with our full support.”

Jota joined Liverpool from Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2020. In his almost five years at the Merseyside club, he scored 65 goals and provided 26 assists in 182 appearances across competitions. He leaves behind his wife, Rute, and their three young children.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ezekiel Olamide Ezekiel is a European football journalist who covers breaking news and transfer rumors at Sportskeeda. He is currently pursuing an undergraduate degree in Accounting and has a work experience of around 3 years, having previously worked at the likes of Opera News Hub and Extratime Talk. He is a proponent of factual accuracy, meticulous research, verification of sources and journalistic ethics and standards.



An ardent Chelsea fan, Ezekiel's journey as a football fan began in his childhood, witnessing Ronaldinho dazzle with his skills. His interest in the beautiful game deepened after Nigeria were knocked out of the 2010 FIFA World Cup; he was impressed with the Super Eagles' fighting spirit in their 2-2 Group B draw against South Korea. Some other World Cup matches which have left a deep impact on him were Belgium's incredible comeback against Japan in the round of 16 of the 2018 version and the 2022 final.



Lionel Messi is the one true GOAT for Ezekiel and he also follows the Major League Soccer and the Saudi Pro League owing to him and Cristiano Ronaldo. When not writing, he spends his free time deepening his SEO knowledge and watching skits. Know More