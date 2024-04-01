“Heaven help them” - Chris Sutton makes interesting prediction on who will win Chelsea vs Manchester United

BBC Sport columnist Chris Sutton has backed Chelsea to defeat Manchester United 2-1 in their upcoming Premier League clash at Stamford Bridge on Thursday, April 4.

Both clubs have struggled for form and consistency this season. Chelsea are coming off a disappointing 2-2 draw against 10-man Burnley and are currently 11th in the standings with 40 points from 28 games.

On the other hand, Manchester United also dropped two points over the weekend as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Brentford. They are sixth with 48 points from 29 games, 11 points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa (who have played a game more).

Chelsea are winless in their last 12 league games against the Red Devils, drawing seven and losing five. They also lost the reverse fixture 2-1 earlier this season at Old Trafford.

Despite Manchester United's statistical domination, Sutton has backed Chelsea to win with Cole Palmer netting the winner. He wrote (via BBC Sport):

"Some Manchester United fans have got a bit angry with me when I've predicted them to lose in the past, but what happened against Brentford on Saturday summed them up."

"United were on a high after beating Liverpool in the FA Cup before the international break, showing great resilience to come back and win in the manner they did."

Sutton added:

"I was thinking 'here we go' and wondering if this was another turning point with the possibility of them kicking on... and then they go and put in such an insipid performance against the Bees. They were so flat but, when Mason Mount scored in stoppage time, it looked like they had got away with it."

"This time, Brentford deservedly levelled but United have been doing this all season. They've been lucky, right from the start. As far as this game goes, well it's anyone's guess. I keep on being wrong about Chelsea, including their 2-2 draw against Burnley on Saturday."

The 51-year-old concluded:

"Cole Palmer continues to be a bright spark for the Blues but something is not right with the rest of the team. If they cannot beat Burnley at home when the Clarets are down to 10 men, then heaven help them."

"All things considered, it makes this game impossible to predict. It feels like it will probably be a draw but Palmer will score so I am going to go with him to get the decider."

Sutton's Prediction: 2-1

"It’s quite heart-breaking" - Jamie Redknapp reckons Manchester United superstar is no longer enjoying football ahead of Chelsea clash

Sky Sports pundit Jamie Redknapp believes Manchester United winger Marcus Rashford is no longer enjoying his football amid his struggle for form this season.

The 26-year-old has failed to reach the highs of his 2022-23 campaign where he netted 30 goals across all competitions for the first time in his career. He has been hindered by inconsistency this season, only mustering eight goals and six assists in 36 appearances.

Redknapp claimed (via United in Focus):

“Rashford is a player with so much talent. He’s got everything – he’s got an incredible physique, he can run, he can dribble, he can shoot, he got 30 goals last year… I look at the player right now and he looks like he’s not enjoying his football. For me, it’s quite heart-breaking because they’ve got so much talent. I want to see more.”

Rashford failed to make an impact during Manchester United's 1-1 draw against Brentford and was eventually substituted in the 80th minute for goalscorer Mason Mount.

