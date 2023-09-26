“Hell can freeze over before that happens” – Arsenal fans respond to question on whether they will sell first-team star to sign Kylian Mbappe

Arsenal fans responded in convincing fashion when asked whether they would sell right-winger Bukayo Saka to help sign World Cup winner Kylian Mbappe.

The England international is an integral part of Mikel Arteta's set-up at the Emirates and is evidently a fan favourite. After coming up through Arsenal's youth system, Saka has managed 187 senior appearances for the Gunners, bagging 42 goals and 44 assists across all competitions.

In a fan segment with Goal, supporters of the north London outfit unanimously disagreed to sell the youngster. When asked whether they would sell Saka for Mbappe, one fan reacted by saying:

"Hell can freeze over before that happens."

Another added:

"Arsenal is like a community based club. Saka is like our son."

Not many would deny the opportunity to sign Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain. The France international is considered one of the best in the world, having registered 220 goals and 98 assists from 266 appearances for his current employers.

He won the World Cup with France in 2018 and nearly helped his nation cross the line once again in 2022. The 24-year-old forward scored a hat-trick in the tournament's final, but his side fell short in the penalty shootout following a 3-3 draw.

Saka is up and running in the 2023/24 season. Having already bagged four goals and four assists in eight appearances for his club, the 22-year-old will be looking to help the Gunners compete for major honors this campaign.

"Thank you for the compliment but no" - Arsenal star Bukayo Saka's savage response when compared to Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe (via Getty Images)

Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka laughed off comparisons with Kylian Mbappe during the FIFA World Cup in Qatar last year. The youngster enjoyed a good tournament with England, scoring three goals and managing an assist till his country were knocked out in the quarter-finals.

During the competition, Saka's performances was compared to Mbappe's 2018 World Cup form, where he bagged four goals, helping France win the tournament. When asked if he would wish for a similar impact, Saka responded saying (via ESPN):

"Thank you for the compliment but no. There's only one Kylian Mbappe. At the same time, there's only one me. I want to be myself and help the team in the best way I can."

Unfortunately for the 22-year-old, his World Cup campaign was cut short after England suffered a 2-1 defeat to France in the quarter-final. Saka started the fixture and won the penalty for his side's only goal of the match.

With the game poised at 2-1, Harry Kane missed the opportunity to score his second on the night, blazing a penalty over the crossbar in the 84th minute.