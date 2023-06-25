“Help us get our man”, “Make it happen” – Manchester United fans urge club legend to help convince transfer target to seal Old Trafford move

Manchester United fans are hoping their legendary former captain Antonio Valencia can convince compatriot Moises Caicedo to move to Old Trafford.

The Red Devils looked to have joined Chelsea in the race to sign the Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder. The Times reports that Erik ten Hag's side's failure to agree on a fee with the Blues for Mason Mount has seen them turn to Caicedo.

The Seagulls are said to be valuing the midfielder at around £80 million. However, Ten Hag is willing to take into account his age and the four years left on his contract.

The Ecuadorian international has spoken in the past about his admiration for Manchester United. He stated back in 2021 that he wanted to follow in Valencia's footsteps. He said (via United Peoples TV):

"My dream is to play for Manchester United. Antonio Valencia is an example to follow."

Valencia spent 10 years at Old Trafford, becoming a hero for the Red Devils from 2009 til 2019. He made 339 appearances across competitions, scoring 25 goals and providing 62 assists. He won the Premier League twice, the FA Cup, and the Europa League.

The former Manchester United captain not only became a legend for the Premier League giants but also in Ecuador. His compatriot Caicedo is on track to create a similar legacy within his homeland.

The 21-year-old's stock is rapidly rising following a superb past campaign with Brighton. He chipped in with two goal contributions in 43 games across competitions. His agility, constant pressing, and accomplished passing abilities have seen him heralded as a future Premier League star.

Manchester United fans are hopeful that Caicedo's connection with Valencia will pay dividends in their pursuit of him. One fan reacted to his past comments, tweeting:

"Make it happen. The guy is class and I reckon will become world class!"

Another urged Valencia to have a word with the Seagulls midfielder:

"Time to make a phone call to Antonio to help us get our man."

Manchester United are pushing for Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot

Rabiot's contract is expiring in a matter of days.

Italian newspaper Corriere Dello Sport (via Sport Witness) reports that Manchester United are among the clubs looking to sign Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot.

The Frenchman is set to become a free agent on June 30 and the Red Devils have been previously interested. Juve have tabled Rabiot an extension offer of €7 million plus bonuses. The Old Lady are said to be confident that he will renew his deal.

However, the 28-year-old may be persuaded on a move to Manchester United as Juve failed to qualify for the UEFA Champions League next season. Ten Hag's side did and he is n the midst of a midfield rebuild.

There is uncertainty growing over the futures of Scott McTominay and Fred. Reports claim that United are willing to sell the midfield duo if suitable offers are made.

Rabiot was in fine form this past season, scoring 11 goals and providing six assists in 48 matches across competitions. He joined Juve from Paris Saint-Germain in 2019 and has won six Ligue 1 titles and one Serie A title.

