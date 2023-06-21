Manchester United star has been told that he’s allowed to leave the club this summer - Reports

Manchester United have reportedly told Scott McTominay that he's free to leave the club this summer.

According to talkSPORT, the Scottish midfielder has been told that he can depart after a struggle for game time in the recently concluded season. The 26-year-old did start the campaign as a starter under Erik ten Hag.

However, McTominay was soon displaced in Ten Hag's side by Casemiro after his arrival from Real Madrid last summer. The Scot started 10 of 24 league games, scoring once.

Manchester United could look to use McTominay in a deal to lure Arsenal-target Declan Rice to Old Trafford. Reports claim that the Red Devils are preparing a player-plus-cash offer for the West Ham United captain.

McTominay would head in the opposite direction and join David Moyes' side who are reported to admire the midfielder. He has been at Old Trafford his entire career, rising through their ranks before debuting in 2017.

Former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho gave the Scot his debut. He has since gone on to make 209 appearances, scoring 19 goals and providing five assists. Mourinho was one of many Red Devils managers who stuck with McTominay despite fans' frustrations with his place in the team.

Iconic former manager Sir Alex Ferguson was behind McTominay's signing as a youngster and tipped him to follow in former midfielder Darren Fletcher's footsteps (via United Zone) in 2021:

"I signed him when he was seven or eight. He was actually a centre0forward when he was little. He grew kind of like Darren (Fletcher) when he arrived. All the attributes that Darren had, McTominay has them, too."

However, McTominay looks set to depart his boyhood club as Ten Hag looks to make alterations to his squad. He has two years left in his contract at Old Trafford.

Manchester United demand £20 million for Fred

Fred could follow McTominay out of the exit door.

McTominay's longtime midfield partner Fred could also be departing Manchester United this summer.

The Daily Telegraph reports that Fulham are interested in signing the Brazilian and that the Red Devils could be willing to sell for around £20 million. The 30-year-old has a year left in his contract.

Fred has had a similar ride at Old Trafford to McTominay regarding how he's viewed by fans. He has been part of the United squad that have struggled in the aftermath of Ferguson's retirement in 2013.

The Brazil international joined the Red Devils from Shakhtar Donetsk in 2018 for £54 million, but he has failed to live up to that price tag. Fred did impress under Ten Hag last season, scoring six goals and providing as many assists in 56 games across competitions.

That was the midfielder's best return of his United career, but with just a year remaining in his contract, his club look set to cash in.

