Manchester United set to launch cash plus player bid for Arsenal target Declan Rice - Reports 

Manchester United are reportedly ready to make a cash-plus player bid for West Ham star Declan Rice, with Scott McTominay potentially being offered in exchange. The intense transfer battle for Rice's signature involves several top clubs, including Arsenal, Chelsea, United, and Bayern Munich.

According to a report by the Daily Mail, Arsenal are also set to launch a bid for Rice after the Europa Conference League final, where Rice will lead West Ham against Fiorentina.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta sees Rice as the primary midfield target for his team. However, United are also keen on signing the talented midfielder, although they face budgetary constraints.

Declan Rice has made 49 appearances for West Ham this season, scoring five goals and assisting four more.

Manchester United's initial transfer budget stands at £100 million, but it can be increased through player sales. In contrast, Arsenal reportedly has a budget of around £180 million before sales. To secure Rice's signature without paying the total asking price, United is said to be willing to offer players in a part-exchange deal.

The Daily Mail's Sami Mokbel suggests that United would present a lower offer for Rice than Arsenal's rumored £90 million bid. However, they are prepared to sweeten the deal by including players in the negotiation. One player who could be included is Scott McTominay, the Scotland international midfielder.

Although McTominay hasn't been a regular starter for United this season due to injuries, he has still made 24 appearances in the Premier League. The 26-year-old has attracted interest from other clubs, including Newcastle, and was praised by former United manager Sir Alex Ferguson. Ferguson commended McTominay's character, work ethic, and playing style, comparing him to former United player Darren Fletcher.

With the transfer window approaching, the battle for Declan Rice's signature is set to intensify. Arsenal and Manchester United are both vying for the highly-rated midfielder's services. The final outcome remains uncertain, but one thing is clear: the race for Rice's signature promises to be a captivating storyline in the upcoming transfer period.

Declan Rice's father pushes for Manchester United move as interest grows

Manchester United is emerging as a potential contender for Declan Rice, with his father pushing for a move, as per StrettyNews. While Arsenal has been considered the frontrunner in recent reports, United has started laying the groundwork for a potential deal.

It is believed that Rice's father, Sean, currently one of Britain's busiest football agents, has held discussions with both United and Bayern Munich.

With Manchester United aiming for Champions League football next season and Rice's desire for a big move, the Red Devils could be in contention for the England international. However, the success of any potential deal may depend on Erik ten Hag's available budget and the pursuit of other midfield targets, including Mason Mount.

