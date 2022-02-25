"Helped to change the game" - Ralf Rangnick heaps praise on Manchester United midfielder for him impact in Atletico Madrid draw

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick has heaped praise on Red Devils midfielder Nemanja Matic following his display in the UEFA Champions League midweek.

Matic, 33, came on as a second-half substitute against Atletico Madrid. Manchester United were chasing the game then following a fantastic Joao Felix header in the first-half.

The Serbian gave United control in midfield. His presence and experience was key as the Red Devils claimed a vital 1-1 draw at the Metropolitano Stadium.

His performance has not gone unnoticed, with many fans and pundits praising his role in United's draw.

Samuel Luckhurst @samuelluckhurst manchestereveningnews.co.uk/sport/football… Rangnick namechecked Matic for his impact in Madrid ahead of a possible first league start in six weeks tomorrow #mufc Rangnick namechecked Matic for his impact in Madrid ahead of a possible first league start in six weeks tomorrow #mufc manchestereveningnews.co.uk/sport/football…

Speaking ahead of United's game against Watford at the weekend, interim manager Rangick told reporters (via Manchester Evening News):

"In the second-half, we changed the momentum, we regrouped the whole team, it was not only him but the other players and other substitutes, including Nemanja Matic, who helped to change the game."

Does Nemanja Matic still have a role to play at Manchester United?

Matic was instrumental in turning things around midweek against Atletico.

Matic's appearance for United on Wednesday was a rare occurrence given the Serbian has only managed 13 appearances this season. Seven of those have been in the Champions League.

But his experience is one factor that both Rangnick and former Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer often look to.

He may be coming to the latter stages of his career, but Matic still has the footballing knowledge that many in his position do not possess.

UtdFaithfuls @UtdFaithfuls Nemanja Matic absolutely changed the midfield for us. Again reminding everyone that technicality is sometimes more important than energy and work rate.



Man Utd need a Carrick/Busquets kind of DM, not a destroyer. Nemanja Matic absolutely changed the midfield for us. Again reminding everyone that technicality is sometimes more important than energy and work rate.Man Utd need a Carrick/Busquets kind of DM, not a destroyer.

He drives forward with the ball elegantly and has a defensive prowess that other United midfielders do not possess.

The 13-time Premier League champions are in the market for a new defensive midfielder and Matic's future at Old Trafford is under speculation.

The Serbian is tied to the club until June 2023. But that hasn't stopped reported interest from Serie A side AS Roma with his former manager Jose Mourinho in charge.

But Matic's bit-part role for the Red Devils at present could lead him down the route of staying with the club in a coaching role. He is said to be a key member of the United squad in terms of helping bed in youth.

These are the attributes and his knowledge of Manchester United as a club that any incoming permanent boss could really miss out on if he leaves.

Edited by Aditya Singh