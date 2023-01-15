"Helps the club for Financial Fair Play and Amortization" - Fabrizio Romano says Chelsea have given Mudryk 7.5-year contract

Transfer news specialist Fabrizio Romano has reported that Chelsea have handed forward Mykhaylo Mudryk a seven-and-a-half year contract.

Reports emerged on January 14 suggesting that the Blues decided to move for the Shakhtar Donetsk man, having been interested in him previously. Romano reported on Twitter that the Premier League giants agreed terms with Shakhtar despite the player being courted by their rivals Arsenal for quite some time.

The Gunners notably tabled a bid of €95 million including add-ons. However, they couldn't match Chelsea's offer of €100 million (£88.5 million).

Romano has now provided details about the Ukrainian forward's contract with the Blues, tweeting:

"Mykhaylo Mudryk is now completing his medical tests as Chelsea plan to have all official contracts signed in the next few hours."

The transfer expert added:

"Mudryk contract will be valid until June 2030 as it helps the club for Financial Fair Play and amortization."

It's worth noting that the Blues have also tied centre-back Benoit Badashile, another signing made in this transfer window, down to a seven-and-a-half year deal.

Badashile joined from AS Monaco for a fee of around £34 million. Another new arrival, David Datro Fofana, has signed a six-and-a-half year contract after arriving from Molde FK for around £10.6 million.

Mudryk, though, is bound to be the team's headline signing this winter, having been on fire for Shakhtar this term. He has scored ten goals and laid out eight assists in 18 appearances across the Ukrainian top flight and UEFA Champions League.

It has been a breakout campaign for the 22-year-old, who has also won eight caps for Ukraine.

Chelsea look to return to winning ways on Sunday

Chelsea will hope the arrival of Mykhaylo Mudryk can revitalise a team struggling for form. The Blues have lost seven of their nine games across all competitions. They have also scored just 21 times in 18 Premier League games this term.

Graham Potter's side will have a chance to turn their form around when they face Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge in the league on Sunday (January 15). The Eagles are in a rut of their own, having lost four of their last five games across competitions.

The Blues, meanwhile, are coming off a 2-1 defeat to Fulham at Craven Cottage in their last outing. They will be without new loan signing Joao Felix, who was dismissed in his debut game, as well as a number of players due to injury.

