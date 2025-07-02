"Helps every last kid who comes up from the quarry" - Former Real Madrid star praises 'superhuman' Cristiano Ronaldo

Former Real Madrid goalkeeper Kiko Casilla lavished praise on Cristiano Ronaldo, calling the latter a 'superhuman'. The pair played together at the Santiago Bernabeu, making 22 appearances across competitions with each other.

Ad

Many would admit that Ronaldo also enjoyed the best spell of his career when he was with Los Blancos. Speaking in an interview with MARCA about the 40-year-old striker, Casilla said:

"He's a phenomenon, a superhuman person, who helps even the last kid who comes up through the youth academy. Ask him for anything and he'll give it to you."

Recalling an incident, he added:

Ad

Trending

"When we went to the United States for preseason, he bought all the staff—physiotherapists, security guards, etc.—this year's iPhone, this year's Apple Watch."

"There are details like that that he doesn't mention, because it doesn't make sense to mention them. He's a person who likes to thank everyone around him."

Ronaldo moved to Real Madrid in the summer of 2009 after making a mark at Manchester United. He went on to play 438 matches across competitions for the Spanish giants, bagging 450 goals and 131 assists.

Ad

The Al-Nassr forward ended up winning four UEFA Champions League trophies and two La Liga titles, among other honors in the Spanish capital. Ronaldo's time at Real Madrid came to an end when he decided to move to Juventus in the summer of 2018.

Former Real Madrid star says he has lost contact with Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo's former Real Madrid teammate Jese Rodriguez revealed in a recent interview that he has lost contact with the Al-Nassr star. Speaking to AS about his time at the Santiago Bernabeu, the 32-year-old said (via Madrid Universal):

Ad

“We lost contact some time ago, but I’m sure that if we see each other or I write to him, we’ll talk. Sergio Ramos, the Churu, is the one I still have the best relationship with."

Rodriguez came through the ranks with Los Blancos' youth sides and eventually departed the club in the summer of 2016, when he signed for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). He made a total of 94 senior appearances across competitions for the La Liga side, bagging 18 goals and 15 assists.

Ronaldo is also in the final stages of his career, plying his trade for Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr. To the surprise of some, the Portuguese attacker signed a two-year extension with his current side, which will keep him at the club till the summer of 2027.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rahul Naresh Rahul has been a European football journalist for Sportskeeda since 2023. A B.B.A. L.L.B. graduate, he captained his university football team and also played for Boca Juniors Football School during his initial years, and also coached his university's girls team. He always aims to translate his tactical awareness, knowledge of the sport and first-hand experience into well-researched articles for his readers.



A follower of the beautiful game since 2014, Rahul is an avid Arsenal and a match-going Bengaluru FC fan. His favorite footballer is Mesut Ozil due to his love for nimble-footed playmakers, while his favorite manager is the legendary Arsene Wenger owing to the Frenchman's attractive style of football.



Rahul, whose favorite FIFA World Cup moment is Lionel Messi lifting the trophy in 2022, has interviewed grassroots expert Tom Byer in the past and gained insight into Japanese football. He also believes Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland can rule the footballing world and take Ronaldo and Messi's place.



When he is not writing, Rahul likes to spend his time playing football, following the Indian Super League and watching other sports. He is also a huge cricket fan and supports Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Know More