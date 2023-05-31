“Her biggest job is grabbing bags” – Portuguese TV presenter hits out at Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner Georgina Rodriguez

Portuguese TV presenter Leo Caiero recently slammed Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez. The presenter questioned Rodriguez's shopping habits and claimed that the model won't be coming to Portugal with her partner.

Rodriguez's luxurious life is often on display on her TV show, 'I am Georgina'. Speaking about the model, Caeiro recently said (via Flash Portugal):

"She shouldn't come, she certainly won't be here to support him and if she isn't, the thesis that I've been preaching here will prove that what I'm saying here is true."

The presenter added:

"She's always on the job, but when we see her, she's shopping, which is what she knows how to do, her biggest job is grabbing bags."

Georgina Rodriguez was recently spotted at the Cannes Film Festival in France. She even uploaded a photo on her Instagram story alongside Hollywood actress Eva Longoria. Cristiano Ronaldo, meanwhile, was on duty for Al-Nassr.

TV presenter recently criticized Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez for her twerk videos

Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez recently claimed that she has returned to her old passion. The model could be seen practicing dancing and twerking on several recent social media clips.

She was spotted learning tricks from famous twerk teacher Jack Gomez. CMTV host Rui Oliveira has now criticized Rodriguez for her latest videos. Oliveira said (via Hiper):

“I even got scared, it looks like a washing machine when it's spinning.”

Oliveira further urged Ronaldo's mother Dolores Aveiro to take a strict step. Oliveira said:

“I want to say that if I were Cristiano Ronaldo's mother, and that I saw my daughter-in-law in these situations, I would go from here to Madrid, nail her twice and put her in on the plane directly to Saudi Arabia. Dona Dolores, if you want company, I'll go with you.”

Rodriguez is a social media sensation. She has close to 50 million followers. She often stuns fans with her workout and dance videos. The recent twerk clips, however, have clearly not impressed everyone.

