Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez uploaded a photo of her meeting with American actress Eva Longoria. Rodriguez termed the Hollywood star as her inspiration.

The pair met at the Cannes Film Festival in France. Rodriguez uploaded a snap from the meeting on her Instagram story. She captioned the image:

"My inspiration. The most beautiful of them all."

Check out Georgina Rodriguez's latest Instagram story:

Georgina Rodriguez's Instagram story

The stars lit up the Cannes Film Festival in France. Apart from Rodriguez, Cristiano Ronaldo's former partner Irina Shayk was also spotted at the event. The Russian model, though, received criticism from fans after she showed up in a see-through dress.

A chef recently spoke about Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez's humility

During his illustrious career, Cristiano Ronaldo spent three seasons at Juventus. While at the Turin club, the Portuguese once visited the famous Casa Fiore restaurant along with his partner Georgina Rodriguez.

The chef of the hotel, David Fiore, got a call to book a table for Ronaldo at 9:30 pm. However, the player arrived 90 minutes before the scheduled time and had to wait 40 minutes to get a table.

Fiore, though, was impressed with Ronaldo and his partner's humility as they didn't bat an eye about having to wait. He told Tuttosport:

“The customers were left speechless; no one spoke anymore. And above all, no one wanted to get up anymore; they were captured by CR7. So I made Cristiano sit in the emergency table, but time passed, and nobody got up.”

Fiore further added:

“Cristiano did not bat an eyelid, and Georgina and her son like him. At that juncture, I realised that Ronaldo, despite being a world star and the best player in the world, is first, and foremost a decent boy."

He concluded:

"I can assure you that I have seen people far less famous than him leave after five minutes, and with arrogance, in such situations. He, on the other hand, waited for his table for almost forty minutes.”

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the most famous people alive at the moment. Despite his global popularity, the legendary footballer remains a grounded person. That is one of the main reasons behind him being so likable among fans.

