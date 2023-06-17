“Here he would be an average player” – PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe told he’s predictable and would struggle in South America by ex-goalkeeper

Jose Luis Chilavert has said that Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe will struggle in South American football.

The former Paraguayan goalkeeper claimed that Mbappe is predictable. He further added that the Frenchman would find it hard to use speed to his advantage in the high altitudes of South America. Speaking about Mbappe, Chilavert told Futbol de los Grandes:

"I would like to see him running at altitude in La Paz or Quito, or playing away in Brazil. Here he would be an average player, he's predictable. Obviously he has an advantage with his speed, but with a defender blowing his neck we can control him calmly."

Kylian Mbappe boasts an astonishing scoring record for PSG. He has so far scored 212 goals and has provided 98 assists in 260 matches for the Parisians. He scored 41 goals and provided 10 assists in 43 matches for the French club in the 2022-23 season.

Mbappe is certainly one of the world's leading attackers at the moment. Hence, Chilavert's comments about him are a bit surprising.

La Liga president Javier Tebas made a stunning claim about PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe

La Liga president Javier Tebas recently said that he thinks Kylian Mbappe will leave the Parisian club in the summer. Mbape's future has once again become the subject of discussion.

The Frenchman informed his current club that he won't be renewing his deal beyond 2024. Mbappe has an extension clause to his deal which he can activate at the end of the 2023-24 season.

Speaking about Mbappe, Tebas said (via MARCA):

"If you ask me as a fan, I think Kylian will leave PSG this season because ... Real Madrid have the capacity to do it."

The Parisians have informed Kylian Mbappe that unless he renews, he will be sold this summer. The sudden situation has relinked the player with a move to Real Madrid. Mbappe looked certain to move to the Spanish capital in the 2022 summer before renewing his deal with the Parisians.

