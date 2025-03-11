“Here we come” - Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring to help Al-Nassr reach AFC Champions League Elite quarter-final

Cristiano Ronaldo has shared an uplifting message on social media after scoring in Al-Nassr's 3-0 win over Esteghlal FC. The Riyadh-based club locked horns with the Iran Pro League club in the AFC Champions League Round of 16 second leg on Monday, March 10.

The tie was evenly poised at 0-0 from the first leg, but Al-Nassr took charge of proceedings early on the night. Jhon Duran took advantage of a poor clearance by Esteghlal goalkeeper Hossein Hosseini and sent his team ahead in the ninth minute.

The Saudi Pro League side then won a penalty in the 27th minute when Sadio Mane was brought down in the box. Cristiano Ronaldo stepped up to score his seventh goal in the AFC Champions League this season.

Esteghlal were down to 10 men in the second minute of first half injury time and Al-Nassr remained in control for the rest of the game. Duran scored his second of the night in the 84th minute to seal the tie and help his team progress to the quarterfinals.

Following the win, CR7 shared a series of pictures from the game on Instagram, with the following message:

"Quarter-finals, here we come!"

Cristiano Ronaldo registered three shots on target and six touches in the opposition box, the joint-most among Al-Nassr players. The Portuguese supertar also ended his goal drought against Iranian teams by scoring on the night.

How many goals has Cristiano Ronaldo scored for Al-Nassr so far?

Cristiano Ronaldo has been in impeccable form since moving to the Middle East in December 2022. The Portuguese superstar ended his stay with Manchester United and agreed to join Al-Nassr at the end of 2022 to start a new chapter in his career.

CR7 is now closing in on 100 goals for the Saudi Pro League side, registering 85 goals from 96 games so far. Interestingly, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has already scored more than 100 goals each for Real Madrid, Manchester United, and Juventus in his career.

Ronaldo has registered 450 goals from 438 games for Los Blancos and is the club's all-time record goalscorer. CR7 has also found the back of the net 145 times in 346 games for the Red Devils.

The Portuguese superstar spent three campaigns with Juventus and registered 101 goals from 134 games. The 40-year-old has scored 927 goals from 1,268 games for club and country in his career to date.

