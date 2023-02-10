"Here we go" - Fabrizio Romano claims Chelsea star is set to sign new contract

Thiago Silva has reportedly reached a verbal agreement to renew his contract at Chelsea. Fabrizio Romano claims the Brazilian will pen a one-year deal to extend his stay at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have been looking to seal a deal with Silva for some time, and contract talks have been going on behind the scenes.

Draft of new deal being prepared— it’s all done and agreed verbally as Thiago has given the green light.



EXCL: Chelsea have now reached full verbal agreement with Thiago Silva on a new contract valid until June 2024, here we go! Draft of new deal being prepared— it's all done and agreed verbally as Thiago has given the green light. New contract to be signed soon.

There was a short halt to proceedings as club officials were busy signing players in January, but the Brazilian's place in the team was never under any doubt.

The former AC Milan star has been the club's best defender this season and is forming a formidable partnership with Benoit Badiashile at the heart of the defense. The duo have played together in the last three matches and kept a clean sheet in all.

Thiago Silva was confident about signing a new Chelsea contract

Thiago Silva spoke to ESPN Brazil last week and confirmed that contract talks with Chelsea were heading in the right direction. He added that he was keen to help the club in the rebuilding phase and was not considering any move.

Thiago Silva confirms to @ESPNBrasil that Chelsea contract talks are progressing well and he is likely to pen the new deal in a few days. "We are talking about it [new contract]. Everything will probably happen in the next few days. I know that the club needs me right now."

He said:

"We are talking about this, probably everything will happen in the next few days. My intention, and that of the club as well, is to stay together. I know the club needs me right now. Chelsea need me with the rebuilding of the club — and here I'm."

Before leaving for the FIFA World Cup, Silva confirmed that he was aiming to play until he was 40 and wanted to do his best at the top level. He said:

"My aim is to play until I'm 40 years old but I don't know if it will be this level or this competition. It depends on this season and we'll see what will happen in the World Cup. It also depends on a contract extension but yeah, my aim is to play until I'm 40."

Silva added:

"The intensity is high from the first minute to the last one so you have to be ready all the time. I might be 38 years old, but I think I can help this team as much as possible."

The Blues signed Thiago Silva on a free transfer after his contract at PSG expired.

