“Here we go” - Fabrizio Romano claims Real Madrid have ‘closed’ deal to sign attacker

Real Madrid have struck a deal with Palmeiras for fast-rising Brazilian prodigy Endrick, according to Fabrizio Romano. The transfer expert claims that the Spanish giants have reached a full verbal agreement with the club over the attacker's transfer.

Romano, who made the announcement in a post on his official Twitter page, highlighted that Real Madrid will pay Palmeiras a staggering €60 million for the move. Los Blancos will reportedly also pay up to €12 million in taxes to get the deal over the line.

The highly talented forward is expected to make the switch to the Santiago Bernabeu in the summer of 2024 after he would have turned 18. Los Blancos will work on getting all the documents pertaining to the transfer signed within December, the report added.

It goes without saying that Endrick has become one of the most admired talents in the football world, thanks to his brilliant performances for Palmeiras in the Brazilian league. The 16-year-old has made 14 appearances for his club across all competitions in 2022, recording nine goals and one assist to his name.

Apart from Real Madrid, many European heavyweights showed interest in snapping up the attacker. The likes of Barcelona, Chelsea, and Paris Saint-Germain were all linked with the player. According to the Daily Mail, the Ligue 1 giants even saw a bid of £40 million turned down by Palmeiras.

Real Madrid players making waves at 2022 FIFA World Cup

Luka Modric is enjoying another impressive spell with Croatia in the World Cup.

A couple of Real Madrid players have thrived at the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament in Qatar. To start with, Luka Modric has fired Croatia into the quarterfinals with his commanding displays from midfield.

Vinicius Junior has been equally influential in Brazil's run to the quarter-finals, helping the Selecao break down opposition defenses with his mazy runs on the left flank. The attacker has recorded one goal and two assists to his name in the competition so far.

The likes of Eder Militao, Rodrygo Goes, Eduardo Camavinga, and Aurelien Tchouameni are also doing well in the tournament and have made it into the quarter-finals with their respective nations.

