"Here we go" - Fabrizio Romano confirms Arsenal defender is set to join Barcelona after contract termination

According to Fabrizio Romano, Hector Bellerin is set to join Barcelona from Arsenal.

The right-back has fallen down the pecking order at the Emirates. The likes of Ben White, Cedric, and Tomiyasu have all been preferred ahead of the Spaniard for the spot by Arteta.

Barcelona, meanwhile, are keen to add a right-back to their squad. Sergino Dest has fallen out of favor under manager Xavi Hernandez.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #FCB #DeadlineDay



Medical scheduled, contract will be terminated by mutual consent with Arsenal. Hector Bellerín to Barcelona, here we go! Been told it’s all agreed, one year contract with NO option for further season. Bellerín will sign until June 2023 in the next hours.Medical scheduled, contract will be terminated by mutual consent with Arsenal. Hector Bellerín to Barcelona, here we go! Been told it’s all agreed, one year contract with NO option for further season. Bellerín will sign until June 2023 in the next hours. 🚨🔵🔴 #FCB #DeadlineDayMedical scheduled, contract will be terminated by mutual consent with Arsenal. https://t.co/4ezoTWm2vH

The USMNT star has been frozen out and hasn't been able to get any game time at all recently. He is reportedly set to join AC Milan on loan, with a buy option included. The player is expected to sign a contract that expires in 2025.

Bellerin, meanwhile, was out on loan last season as he played for LaLiga club Real Betis. He helped Betis secure a fifth spot in the league. To add to that, he also lifted the Copa del Rey with the club.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #ACMilan



Dest has no agreement with Villarreal and AC Milan are pushing. AC Milan are in advanced talks to sign Sergiño Dest from Barcelona, as @relevo reports. It’s concrete and also advanced — been told it’s a loan with buy option not mandatory. He’d sign until 2025.Dest has no agreement with Villarreal and AC Milan are pushing. AC Milan are in advanced talks to sign Sergiño Dest from Barcelona, as @relevo reports. It’s concrete and also advanced — been told it’s a loan with buy option not mandatory. He’d sign until 2025. 🚨🔴⚫️ #ACMilanDest has no agreement with Villarreal and AC Milan are pushing. https://t.co/Y7v3ZwfZZR

His future now looks set to be with Barcelona as he will sign for the Catalan club for a year. There is no option for his contract to be extended for a further season.

Bellerin has made 239 appearances for the Gunners. He has been a part of the club's senior side since the 2013-14 season.

The right-back scored nine goals and provided 29 assists during his time in north London. His contract with the club is set to be terminated soon via mutual consent.

Arsenal and Barcelona have had a good relationship in the transfer market in recent years

Hector Bellerin in action for Arsenal

A few superstars have joined Barcelona from Arsenal in recent years. The likes of Cesc Fabregas, Thierry Henry, Alex Song, Thomas Vermaelen, and more are just to name a few.

As he looks set to complete a move in the coming hours, Bellerin will become the latest addition to that list. Both the Gunners and the Catalan club have enjoyed a fruitful time in the summer transfer window.

The north London side have brought in Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko from Manchester City to re-inform their squad.

The Catalan club, meanwhile, have leveled up in all areas of the pitch with new acquisitions. Joules Kounde and Andreas Christensen are the most notable defensive arrivals at the Camp Nou. Raphinha has also been signed from Leeds United.

However, their most notable signing of the summer has been the move of Polish superstar Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Yasho Amonkar