“Here we go” “He’s coming home” - Real Madrid fans react as Vinicius Jr drops Kylian Mbappe transfer hint on Instagram

Real Madrid winger Vinicius Jr.'s latest Instagram activity dropped a major hint that Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Kylian Mbappe could move to the Santiago Bernabeu, sending Los Blancos fans into a frenzy.

A post on American media outlet Complex's Sneaker Shopping page featured the Brazilian and the Frenchman together, with the caption:

"Kylian Mbappe to join Vini Jr. at Real Madrid," referring to recent reports that the Frenchman is nearing a move to La Liga.

Vini liked the IG post, creating a wave of speculation and excitement amongst Real fans about Mbappe's reported impending transfer to the club.

One fan quoted Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano's iconic line:

"Mbappe to Real Madrid, here we go."

Another one chimed in:

"It's almost time."

Here are some other fan reactions:

Even basketball superstar and Real Madrid superfan Luka Doncic was excited about the news, posting:

One fan believed it was the right moment in Mbappe's career to make the move to Madrid:

Other fans called it a "homecoming," as Mbappe grew up idolizing club icon Cristiano Ronaldo and was expected to fill in his shoes:

Other fans were tired of the Mbappe to Real transfer saga, and were trying their best not to fall for Vini's hint:

After almost three years of build-up, the Mbappe transfer saga could finally be reaching its conclusion. The Frenchman is reportedly likely to make the move to the Spanish capital this summer.

If he does so, Real could finally complete their like-for-like Benzema-Bale-Cristiano (BBC) trio replacement in the form of Vini Jr., Rodrygo and Mbappe.

Real Madrid interested in signing Juventus full-back - Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly interested in signing young Juventus full-back Andrea Cambiaso in the upcoming summer transfer window, according to a report from Corriere dello Sport.

Cambiaso has lit up Serie A with his spectacular performances this season, marshaling the left side of Juve's defense with poise and grace. The 23-year-old has made 21 appearances in all competitions for the Bianconeri this season, netting twice and assisting four.

Real currently rotate their left-back spot between Ferland Mendy and new arrival Fran Garcia. However, neither player has been able to nail down their spot in the starting XI, which might prompt them to look for an upgrade.

His current contract at Allianz Stadium lasts till 2027, which could make it challenging for Los Blancos to secure a bargain price for the youngster. However, at only 23, he would be a worthwhile investment in the long term for the Spanish giants.

