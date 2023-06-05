“Here we go” “OMG please” - Fans react as video of Barcelona president holding talks with PSG superstar Lionel Messi's father goes viral

Fans online are anticipating Lionel Messi's return to Barcelona as a video of club president Joan Laporta's meeting with the Argentine's father surfaces.

Messi left PSG after the expiration of his contract as a free agent. He played his final game for the Parisian club in a 3-2 loss against Clermont at the Parc des Princes on June 3.

The Argentine forward has been linked with several clubs, including Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Hilal and MLS side Inter Miami. Barcelona have also been working to bring club legend Lionel Messi back to the club.

Fans now believe this just might happen as well after a recent video from Spanish journalist Toni Juanmart. He shared a video with Barca president Joan Laporta attending a meeting with Messi's father Jorge Messi.

"Right now, meeting at JOAN LAPORTA's house between the president of Barça and JORGE MESSI to discuss the possible return of the Argentine player," Juanmarti tweeted.

Fans online reacted to the update with jubilation as they anticipate the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner's potential arrival. Here are some of their reactions:

Lionel Messi left Barcelona in 2021 after the club were unable to renew his contract due to La Liga's wage rules. He joined PSG but didn't have the best of spells at the club.

He scored 32 goals and provided 35 assists in 75 games for the Parisians, winning two Ligue 1 titles. He couldn't, however, help them get past the Round of 16 stage in the UEFA Champions League in both seasons.

Lionel Messi to choose between Barcelona and Al-Hilal

Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal have offered Lionel Messi a massive contract worth around €400 million per year (via SPORT). This would make him the highest-paid footballer in the world, ahead of rival Cristiano Ronaldo, who joined Al-Nassr last season on a €200 million per year deal.

While this is a huge offer, it comes with a big complication. As Al-Hilal finished third in the Saudi Pro League, they are ineligible for access to international football. Hence, Messi will not be able to compete in international football if he joins Al-Hilal.

Hence, the Argentine might choose to return to Barcelona instead.

With the likes of Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba leaving this summer, Barca have been able to free up a major chunk of their wage bill. As per Relevo, La Liga has accepted the Blaugrana's financial viability plan. Hence, they will be able to bring back Lionel Messi to the club if a deal is agreed upon.

