Hertha Berlin manager criticizes Arsenal loanee Matteo Guendouzi

Hertha Berlin boss Pal Dardai has criticized Arsenal player Matteo Guendouzi, currently on loan with the Bundesliga side for issues that were the cause of his downfall at the Emirates.

The Frenchman arrived at Arsenal from Lorient in 2018 with a lot of promise. Guendouzi was among the crème de la crème of the next generation of French football at that time and enjoyed a decent debut season under Unai Emery at the Emirates.

However, his attitude problems soon put him in the bad books of new manager Mikel Arteta. After a fall out with the Spaniard, the Frenchman was shipped off to the Bundesliga side on loan.

Guendouzi was expected to use the experience to better himself, but it now appears that things have hardly changed with the Frenchman. Speaking after a disappointing 3-0 defeat to RB Leipzig, Dardai expressed his frustration with Guendouzi, pointing at the same attitude problems that hurt the Frenchman during his time at Arsenal.

He is a young player. It’s like he’s in puberty sometimes, rebellious. You have to know where the limit is. He has to learn, learn like a beast” said Dardai.

Hertha coach Pal Dardai on Matteo Guendouzi:



🗣 "It's like puberty for him, he's kind of a rebel. He has to work and learn like an animal." [Bild] pic.twitter.com/fm96vHlQjQ — Goal (@goal) February 23, 2021

The Arsenal youngster attempted to dribble a box in his own box during the game and ended up giving the ball away to Tyler Adams, who set up Nordi Mukiele to put Leipzig 2-0 ahead. And the Hertha Berlin manager was hardly impressed.

“I never whistle that for him in training either. You can’t afford to do that in a situation like that. Matteo underestimated it; he often does that.

Guendouzi has been guilty of showing similar carelessness in the game against VfB Stuttgart but was lucky to escape punishment

The Arsenal star is running out of chances to get back into Arteta’s plans

Advertisement

Matteo Guendouzi

Guendouzi’s unnecessary aggression had pushed him out of Arteta’s plans at Arsenal and the same scenario could unfold at Hertha. Despite his talent, Guendouzi has a habit of taking unnecessary risks on the ball and playing dangerous football. He often takes too many touches and tends to opt for difficult options with the ball at his feet. It now remains to be seen whether he can regain Dardai’s trust in the next few games.

Beaten by the league leaders.



🔴 0-1 ⚪️ (FT)#ARSMCI — Arsenal (@Arsenal) February 21, 2021

Advertisement

The Frenchman will return to Arsenal at the end of his loan deal, but it is quite unlikely that he will be included in Arteta’s plans despite the problems at Emirates Stadium at the moment. The Gunners are currently tenth in the Premier League table, a staggering 25 points behind leaders Manchester City.