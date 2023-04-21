“He’s a genius, a pure talent” – When Kaka made surprising choice in Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi debate

The Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo debate has been going on for over two decades and almost every other footballer has been asked to pick a side. Kaka was one of them and the Brazilian legend opted to side with the Argentine.

He believes that the PSG star is the better player despite sharing the dressing room with Ronaldo at Real Madrid. Kaka claimed that Messi was a genius and pure talent, but did not hold back on praising the Portuguese star.

He was quoted by GOAL saying:

"I played with Cristiano and he's really amazing, but I'll go with Messi. He's a genius, a pure talent. The way he plays is incredible. Cristiano is a machine. It's not just the way he's strong, powerful and fast; he's strong mentally. He always wants to win and play. To be the best. For me, that's the most incredible thing he has.

"In the history of sport, they [Messi and Cristiano] are definitely in the top five. We are very lucky to have been able to see both of them."

During an interview with Podpah's YouTube channel, Kaka was smart to sidestep the question but claimed that he would be happier siding with Ronaldo on the pitch over Messi. He was quoted by Republic World saying:

"I will separate like this (Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo): one is a genius and the other has a very strong mentality. Now, if you ask me who I want for my team, I would choose Cristiano. The chance of his failure is very small. He is very determined, and focused."

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi to play together soon?

Cristiano Ronaldo has been playing in Saudi Arabia these days with Al Nassr after his contract at Manchester United was terminated last year. The Portuguese star has been in top form, but his side have dropped to second in the league at the business end of the season.

Lionel Messi is heading to the end of his contract at PSG and is looking to rejoin Barcelona. However, some reports suggest the forward will be moving to Saudi Arabia with Al Nassr, Al Hilal and Al Ittihad interested, should a Camp Nou return fall through.

