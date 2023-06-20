"He’s one for the future" - Phil Foden hails Arsenal star as an 'unbelievable talent' , backs him to get even better

England forward Phil Foden has backed compatriot and Arsenal star Bukayo Saka to become a better player than he already is. He believes the 21-year-old is a great talent and one to watch for in the future.

Saka scored a stunning hattrick against North Macedonia in their UEFA Euro Qualifier on Monday (June 19) in their 7-0 win. Harry Kane scored a brace, with Marcus Rashford and Kalvin Phillips adding one each to complete the big win.

Speaking to the media after the match, Foden was full of praise for Saka and was quoted by Metro as saying:

"He's amazing, an unbelievable talent and the thing is I think he can keep getting even better. He's a great talent to have and hopefully he's one for the future."

Continuing about the big win, Foden added:

"I thought the lads did brilliant today. The aim was to go into the game and finish the season on a high and I thought we dominated from minute one and controlled the whole game. It's quality players, the team spirit is there and we've got players who win now, win trophies. We're going in the right direction and playing brilliant football at the moment."

The hattrick took Saka's tally to 11 goals in 28 games for England.

England manager on Arsenal star Bukayo Saka being an elite talent

England manager Gareth Southgate has been full of praise for Bukayo Saka and claimed that he was playing at an elite level. He added that the forward is an exceptional talent to work with and backed him to be a key player for club and country.

He was quoted by Metro as saying:

"I think he's there. When he broke into the team at Arsenal, what struck us was that in a team that were having a difficult time he was performing at a really high level. Then when the team were playing well he was still a key player and performing at a really high level."

He added:

"So, that says a lot about his mentality, his ability to deal with pressure and that's the environment that we're in all the time. He's exceptional to work with."

Bukayo Saka was in top form for Arsenal at the start of last season and helped them get to the top of the Premier League table. However, his form dropped and the Gunners could not keep getting the results going their way at the business end of the season. It saw them end the campaign trophyless despite leading the table for 248 days.

Saka scored 14 goals and assisted 11 times in the league for Arsenal while adding another goal in the eight Europa League matches.

