‘Hey boy, please call me’ – Didier Drogba sends message to Romelu Lukaku amid Chelsea transfer rumors 

Chelsea legend Didier Drogba sent a message to Romelu Lukaku amid speculation that the Belgium international is set to make a move to Saudi Arabia.

Lukaku struggled for form during his second stint at Stamford Bridge. While the Blues splashed out €98 million on the player, Lukaku was far from his best. He underperformed and spent the previous season on loan at Inter Milan.

However, the Nerazzuri are in a difficult financial situation. They are unlikely to meet Chelsea's asking price for the Belgian. The former Manchester United striker has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia.

The 30-year-old, meanwhile, has been enjoying his vacations during the off-season. He uploaded a snap on social media.

Drogba commented under the photo (As per the Mirror):

"Hey boy, Romelu Lukaku please call me!"

The Blues reportedly want €40 million for the striker. Clubs like Juventus and Al-Hilal have been linked with making a move for the player.

Theirry Henry reacts to Chelsea loanee Romelu Lukaku's performance in the UEFA Champions League final

Manchester City FC v Real Madrid: Semi-Final Second Leg - UEFA Champions League

Chelsea loanee Romelu Lukaku came on as a late substitute during the UEFA Champions League final against Manchester City. Inter Milan lost the game at the Ataturk Stadium in Istanbul by a score of 1-0.

The Belgian, however, squandered a few gilt-edged opportunities and missed out on the chance to bring his team back on level terms.

Thierry Henry, who managed the player during his stint as Belgium's assistant coach, said on CBS Sports:

"He's gonna have to go through exactly what he went through after the FIFA World Cup. Although I think it was a tough one with [Federico] Dimarco, people will still blame him. The header in the six-yard box will come back to haunt him. He's gonna have to live with that. I've won and lost finals... sometimes you're not on the right side."

Belgium's all-time top scorer, however, had a good season in front of the goal in 2022–23. He scored 14 goals and provided seven assists in 37 matches across competitions for the Serie A giants.

Poll : 0 votes