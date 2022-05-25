×
"Hey there Haters... We are coming for you, let’s ruin football again" - Chelsea fans rejoice as UK government approves sale of club to Todd Boehly-led consortium

Blues fans are excited by the arrival of new owners.
Modified May 25, 2022 01:34 PM IST
News

Chelsea fans were thrilled after the UK government approved the sale of the club to a Todd Boehly-led consortium. According to Sky Sports, the Boehley-led consortium made a bid of around £4.25 billion to purchase the Premier League giants.

The Blues were in financial turmoil after former owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned by the UK government following Russia's Ukraine invasion earlier this year. The sanctions meant the club was not allowed to get involved in any transfer activities or renew their existing players' contracts.

According to the aforementioned source, Abramovich will not receive any gains from the club's sale to the consortium, as he still has his UK assists frozen. However, the takeover news has rejuvenated Chelsea fans, who are excited with the new era the club is heading into following a successful spell under Abramovich.

Here are some tweets in that regard:

The Uk government has given green light on Chelsea’s Sale...Hey there Haters... We are coming for you.
New Era begins at Chelsea
The beginning of a new era for @ChelseaFC. Over to you Todd Boehly! twitter.com/NadineDorries/…
I can say now, a BIG BIG BIG Thank you for everything, Mr Roman Abramovitch 🙏The best ever owner in the football history, GOAT ! 🎩👑We'll miss you 💔A new era start, Hope that Mr Todd Boehly will build a new great Empire 🏰@ChelseaFC 💙
After a 3 long agonising months later, we are finally here. The new era has finally begun!! Welcome Todd Boehly to Chelsea FC, the home of the world champions! And thank you, Roman for the glorious 19 years. #Chelsea #CFC #boehly #ImagineNotBeingChelsea Image: sourced https://t.co/RWV2KshyJa
So it begins welcome to Chelsea Todd Boehly 💙 https://t.co/IvpGDMSJLp
Think it’s all over, it is now! 🤩👏Welcome to the #chelsea family Todd Boehly @chelseafc 💙💙💙 now let’s get started. twitter.com/matt_law_dt/st…
Welcome to the biggest club in london Todd Boehly..let’s ruin football again Chelsea https://t.co/ViC3H06X87

According to Goal, Todd Boehly has a net worth of £3.6 billion. The American entrepreneur is also a co-owner of the baseball team Los Angeles Dodgers, NBA team LA Lakers and women's basketball team Los Angeles Sparks.

Boehly is now ready to dip into the Premier League with Chelsea as he looks to compete against the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool. The Blues finished third in the standings, behind City and the Reds.

Chelsea had great success under Roman Abramovich

Chelsea became one of the most successful clubs in English football in the 21st century under Roman Abramovich. The Russian took over the Blues in 2003 and enjoyed great success with the West London club.

The Blues won 21 trophies under the Russian, including five in the Premier League, with the last coming in 2017. The club also lifted two UEFA Champions League and as many Europa League titles. The first UCL title came in 2012 after they beat Bayern Munich in the final on penalties, while the second came last season against Manchester City in the final.

The Blues also won five FA Cups and three League Cups under Abramovich.

The government has approved the £4.25bn Todd Boehly-led consortium takeover of Chelsea ⬇skysports.com/football/news/…

The Blues signed some of the best players under Abramovich. The likes of Eden Hazard, Didier Drogba, Arjen Robben and Diego Costa were all signed by the Russian billionaire.

