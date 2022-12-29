"Hi Luciano, All good?... thank u for the flip flops" - Lionel Messi sends Instagram DM to thank and praise person who made customized flip flops

Lionel Messi sent a polite Instagram DM to Luciano, who made customized flip-flops for him in 2021, thanking him and asking him to make personalized pairs for his family.

Lionel Messi, who helped Argentina to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, received a pair of customized flip-flops in 2021. It reached Argentina courtesy of people in contact with Messi’s good friend and compatriot Rodrigo De Paul.

The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar got in touch with the maker of the pair, Luciano, to thank him for the flip-flops and order four more pairs for his family.

According to the now-viral screenshot, Messi told Luciano on December 6, 2021:

“Hi, Luciano All good? I'm Leo, I just wanted to thank u for the flip flops u sent me they're great and the box is great too. I wanted to know if u could make some for my children and the pink Paris for my wife. The sizes are 33 29 26 and Antonela 35. The ones that fit me well are 42/43.”

Luciano, who must have been elated with Lionel Messi’s Instagram DM, is yet to disclose his reply.

Ana Markovic backs Lionel Messi to win the 2023 Ballon d’Or

The oft-dubbed most beautiful footballer in the world, Croatian star Ana Markovic has backed Lionel Messi to win the 2023 Ballon d’Or. Messi shockingly failed to make the 30-man shortlist for the Ballon d’Or finalists in 2022.

On Twitter, a user asked Markovic to pick her Ballon d’Or winners for 2023.

“who do you think will win Ballon d’or next year? both men and women’s football,” Twitter user @roweyourboat10 asked.

Markovic replied:

“[Lionel] Messi and [Alexia] Putellas.”

Courtesy of his performances for Argentina and PSG, Messi has emerged as the front-runner in the Ballon d’Or race. The Argentinian scored seven times, including twice in the final against France, and claimed three assists in seven matches at the Qatar World Cup. His heroics not only propelled La Albiceleste to World Cup glory but also won him the FIFA Golden Ball.

Messi has fired on all cylinders for PSG as well, scoring 12 goals and providing 14 assists in 19 appearances across competitions.

