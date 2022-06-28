Higuain opens up on being teammates with Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi 

Former Real Madrid and Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain revealed what it feels like to share the dressing room with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in an interview with TyCSports (via PSGTalk).

The Argentine striker, who now plays for MLS side Inter Miami, is one of the few players to have formed a strike partnership with the two legends of the game. He played alongside Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid and then at Juventus. He was Lionel Messi's teammate with the Argentina national team until 2019 when he announced his retirement from international football.

Higuain says both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo were easy to get along with as teammates

Sharing the dressing room with Lionel Messi, who has won seven Ballon d'Or awards, and Cristiano Ronaldo, who has five awards to his name, can be an intimidating experience for anyone.

Gonzalo Higuain, who has had the pleasure of being in the dugout with both of them, said that they were very easy to deal with as teammates. Regarding his relationship with Messi on the national team, he said:

“As a teammate, it was to see, enjoy, and understand him. Adapt to him. It makes me very happy that he was able to be champion because I know all the effort he made for the national team."

He then revealed how it was to play alongside Ronaldo and said that he was a pleasant person on and off the pitch as well and that their relationship was better at Juventus than at Real Madrid. He said:

“He is a calm, pleasant person. I found him mature, already with children (at Juventus). We talked about things; he leaned on me, asked me for opinions. As if he trusted me. The truth is that we had a good relationship in the second stage."

The 34-year-old striker singled out the fact that you need to change your mentality to play alongside players of such high caliber. He also said that they are great players and have immense greed for goals. He told TyCSports (via PSGTalk):

“That’s why I’m telling you. You have to adapt to such great players and know what they’re like. They have that greed for goals, and then they sin with it, but it didn’t go badly for them. They have 800 goals each."

Higuain spent a total of six seasons alongside Cristiano Ronaldo (2009-2013 at Real Madrid and 2018-2020 at Juventus). He was Lionel Messi's partner in the final third for La Albiceleste for 10 years between 2009-2019.

