“Him getting a red card will help us” – Manchester City fans want 29-year-old star out of lineup at any cost after he starts against RB Leipzig

Manchester City fans are unhappy to see Ederson Moraes start in goal for the UEFA Champions League first-leg clash against RB Leipzig at the Red Bull Arena.

Ederson has been City's first-choice goalkeeper since joining the team. Fans, however, have seen enough of his error-prone nature. They believe Stefan Ortega, who has played second-fiddle to the Brazilian, would have been a better choice.

Ederson starts in goal for City. Kyle Walker, Manuel Akanji, Ruben Dias and Nathan Ake form the back four. Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan and Bernardo Silva are in the midfield. Jack Grealish and Riyad Mahrez are in the attack alongside the prolific Erling Haaland.

Fans, however, are unsure whether naming Ederson is a good idea for Pep Guardiola. Both Alisson and Thibaut Courtois committed horrendous errors as Real Madrid defeated Liverpool last night. City fans are fearful that Ederson might follow suit.

Since joining the club in 2017, Ederson has made 270 appearances for the Cityzens, keeping 131 clean sheets. He has played 29 games this season, keeping 11 cleansheets so far.

One fan, though, bizarrely claimed that the Brazilian custodian getting sent off would help Guardiola's side. He wrote:

"What needs to be done for Ederson to be benched protest. Maybe even him getting a red card will help us."

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after Manchester City's starting XI to face Newcastle United was announced:

Manchester City @ManCity



XI | Ederson, Walker, Akanji, Dias, Ake, Rodrigo, Gundogan (C), Bernardo, Mahrez, Grealish, Haaland



SUBS | Ortega Moreno, Carson, Phillips, Alvarez, Gomez, Perrone, Foden, Charles, Palmer, Lewis, Robertson



XI | Ederson, Walker, Akanji, Dias, Ake, Rodrigo, Gundogan (C), Bernardo, Mahrez, Grealish, Haaland

SUBS | Ortega Moreno, Carson, Phillips, Alvarez, Gomez, Perrone, Foden, Charles, Palmer, Lewis, Robertson

Ortega deserve more in this team than so called EDERSON

Roan madegwa @RoanMadegwa

What needs to be done for Ederson to be benched protest. Maybe even him getting a red card will help us

Pep Guardiola spoke ahead of Manchester City's clash against RB Leipzig

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola addressed the media ahead of his team's UEFA Champions League round of 16 showdown against RB Leipzig. He told the media (via Sky Sports):

"It's a fantastic competition. I love it, We love to be here. It's a privilege. I always had that feeling."

Guardiola further added:

"I don't know how far we'll go but already being here at this stage and to qualify last season to be here… Every season it is more and more difficult just to qualify for the Champions League next season. To go through the group stage is difficult, you know how many good teams cannot be there. The dream is to go forward and do a good game [against Leipzig] and go to the quarter-finals."

Despite being a formidable force under Guardiola, City have failed to win the Champions League under the Spaniard's tutelage.

