"Him and Messi are on another level" - Graeme Souness’ verdict on Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United arrival

Graeme Souness has given his thoughts on Cristiano Ronaldo's move to Manchester United.

The Portuguese superstar agreed a deal to join United from Juventus last week and the football pundit believes the move will be a huge success.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Souness said:

"The thing for me, what won’t be black or white, will be what effect he has in that dressing on other players. You hear me say it all the time. You’ve got no chance unless you’ve got good senior pros. Now you’ve got the ultimate.

"He comes into the dressing room, training will be different. People’s attitude will be different. I don’t know if he’s vocal or not, but he might pull a face when someone is doing something he doesn’t find professional. That’s enough."

Souness also believes Cristiano Ronaldo's signing will make Manchester United instant contenders for the Premier League title. He said in this regard:

"I see United going up and challenging for the championship. I just think those games, what 11 draws (last season), I don’t see them drawing those games because he’s got the sixth sense and more – a seventh sense.

"Him and Messi are on another planet and I see him making a difference for them. I come back to it, what an opportunity to be in the same dressing room as someone who has an argument to say 'I’m the best player ever that’s kicked a ball.'"

Cristiano Ronaldo has completed his medical at Manchester United ahead of his move from Juventus ✅ — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) August 30, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly passed his Manchester United medical and will be available for selection after the international break.

Souness agrees that Cristiano Ronaldo took a huge risk by re-joining Manchester United

Manchester United fans are clamouring for the return of Cristiano Ronaldo

Although Souness thinks the move will be successful, the pundit also thinks that Cristiano Ronaldo may have taken a huge risk in leaving Juventus for Manchester United. He said:

"There’s got to be question marks. 37 next February. First of all, there’s an argument for him and Messi being the greatest players ever. There’s people who’ve had that ability but not had the longevity. I don’t think it’s up for discussion. Lots of footballers would agree with that.

"I think he’s terribly courageous in coming back to Man United at this time because he’s leaving Italian football, which used to be the hardest place to get goals – it isn’t any more. He’s coming back to a league where everyone who has come here is surprised by the physicality of it, the intensity of it."

But the Scotsman also believes Cristiano Ronaldo's presence in the locker room will help the rest of the Manchester United squad up their game.

"He’s coming back to that. For Man United, it’s good news as I believe there’s maybe two, three or four players in their dressing room who need him. It would only be him or Messi coming to their dressing room would make them up their game.

"I think there are some players in that dressing room who think they’ve arrived, think they’re the real deal, and no one can tell them anything. What an example to have in your dressing room. Man United will improve over the next two years."

