"Him and Messi are the greatest players of my lifetime" - Gary Lineker heaps praises on 'magnificent' Argentine legend Diego Maradona

Former England striker Gary Lineker has lauded Lionel Messi and the late Diego Maradona as the two greatest players of all time.

Many widely regard the two Argentine legends as two of the greatest players of all time. After La Albiceleste's 2022 FIFA World Cup victory, some hailed Lionel Messi as the GOAT. However, Lineker believes both players are worthy of the title.

In a quote tweet to a video of Diego Maradona's skill compilation, he hailed the duo's dribbling, passing, and goalscoring ability while also labeling them unselfish.

"Magnificent Maradona. Him and Messi are the greatest players of my lifetime. So many similarities: Argentinian. Left footed. Mesmerising dribblers. Incredible weight of pass. Extraordinary vision. Breathtaking goal scorers. Besides all that, they’re unselfish team players," Lineker tweeted.

Diego Maradona helped Argentina win their second FIFA World Cup in 1986. He scored five goals and five assists, playing every minute for his side. Overall, the former Barcelona man scored 32 goals and provided 20 assists in 84 games for La Albiceleste.

He also scored 160 goals and provided 94 assists in 344 club games for the likes of Barcelona and Napoli, winning two Italian league titles among others.

Lionel Messi, meanwhile, captained Argentina to their 2022 FIFA World Cup triumph. He won the Golden Ball, scoring seven goals and providing three assists in the tournament.

Overall, he has contributed 103 goals and 56 games in 175 games for La Albiceleste, also winning the 2021 Copa American and 2022 La Finalissima.

Diego Maradona's former agent on how his client would have celebrated Lionel Messi-led Argentina's World Cup victory

Argentina, waiting to get their hands on the FIFA World Cup trophy for 36 years, began the 2022 edition with a loss to Saudi Arabia. However, they won every game post that, with two wins in the penalty shootout, including the final against France.

After their triumph, there were understandably immense celebrations across Argentina and the footballing world. Diego Maradona, however, wasn't alive to witness the historic moment as he passed away in 2020.

However, in an interview with Ole, his former agent Guillermo Coppola explained how Maradona would have celebrated the World Cup win with the team.

"He [Maradona] would have hugged him, cried with him, lifted and carried him. I have no doubts. If his body had allowed him, he would carry him on his shoulders... I have that image, sure, he would carry him on his shoulders," Coppola said.

While Diego Maradona couldn't be there to witness the moment, his son Diego Armando Maradona Jr. sent a heartfelt message to Messi and Co. He stated that no one deserved the win more than the 36-year-old.

