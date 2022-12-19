"Nobody deserved this more than you" - Diego Maradona's son sends message to Lionel Messi after FIFA World Cup win

Lionel Messi reached his Diego Maradona moment when he helped Argentina reach the promised land in the final of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

La Albiceleste earned a penalty shootout win against France, with Messi scoring twice in regulation time and also finding the back of the net with his penalty during the shootout.

The win marked the end of the South American country's 36-year-long World Cup drought. Argentina last won the tournament in 1986 when Diego Maradona starred for La Albiceleste. Since then, it has been Lionel Messi who has brought glory back to his country.

Diego Armando Maradona Jr. congratulated Messi on his success. He wrote in a recent Instagram post (via Football Italia):

“Argentina are World Cup champions, happy for you, Leo Messi, because nobody deserved this cup more than you, Happy for all my people and my country. I’ve always felt Argentinean in your soul. My father is celebrating up there, you don’t know how much I want to hug you.”

Lionel Messi was in spectacular form during the tournament in Qatar, scoring seven goals and providing three assists for his team. The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward was named the best player of the 2022 FIFA World Cup and was awarded the Golden Ball.

Pele claimed Diego Maradona would have been proud of Lionel Messi after FIFA World Cup triumph

Brazilian great Pele congratulated Lionel Messi for his extraordinary performance in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The three-time World Cup winner wrote on social media that the late Diego Maradona would have been proud of Messi's achievements in Qatar.

Pele wrote (via Metro):

"Leo Messi winning his first World Cup, as his career deserved . My dear friend, Kylian Mbappé, scoring four goals in a final. What a gift it was to see this spectacle for the future of our sport . And I can’t stop congratulating Morocco on the incredible campaign. It’s great to see Africa shining bright. Congratulations, Argentina! Diego is surely smiling right now."

Lionel Messi has long been subjected to comparisons with Diego Maradona. The latter was also La Albiceleste's coach during the 2010 FIFA World Cup campaign.

