"Him and Pulisic will be unstoppable" - Chelsea fans urge Blues to snap up player linked with club

Chelsea have reportedly been linked with an interest in signing Sergino Dest from Barcelona ahead of the January transfer window. Thomas Tuchel is currently on the lookout for reinforcements at left-back due to an injury sustained by Ben Chilwell.

Dest fits the bill perfectly for Chelsea since he can feature in both full-back positions, with Barcelona also keen on raising funds to register the imminent signing of Ferran Torres.

The full-back, who made the switch to Camp Nou from Ajax in 2020, made 41 appearances across all competitions under Ronald Koeman in his first season.

However, the Dutchman has now endured a dip in form and is unlikely to feature prominently under new manager Xavi. As such, Barcelona are believed to be open to the idea of cashing in on Dest.

Dest is currently unavailable for selection due to an adductor problem. The United States international has a contract that runs until 2025 at Camp Nou. Chelsea may have to shell out a fee in the region of £30 million to snare him away from Barcelona.

Chelsea prepare for Aston Villa challenge on Boxing Day

The Blues have endured an uncharacteristic dip in form in recent weeks. Thomas Tuchel's men have registered just one win from their last four Premier League games.

Due to their lackluster run of form, Chelsea have also slipped to third in the table. Meanwhile, Manchester City and Liverpool have opened up six and three point leads respectively at the top.

Although Chelsea bounced back with a win over Brentford in the League Cup during midweek, they now face a stern challenge on Sunday. The west London club face a buoyant Aston Villa side away from home during their Boxing Day clash.

Villa have been excellent following the appointment of Steven Gerrard, winning four out of their last six league games. Their defeat to both Manchester City and Liverpool during that time was narrow and shows how far they've come as a unit.

Undoubtedly, Chelsea are expected to have their work cut out against the hosts at Villa Park on Sunday. Another frustrating evening of dropping points may bring an end to their title aspirations.

