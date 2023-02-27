"His ability is definitely not questionable" - Chelsea's Reece James defends Graham Potter despite poor run of form

Chelsea right-back Reece James has defended Graham Potter as the pressure builds on the Blues boss. Potter's side have lost six of their last 11 games across competitions.

Their most recent defeat came on Sunday (February 26) in a 2-0 defeat away at Tottenham Hotspur. Goals from Oliver Skipp and Harry Kane proved decisive. That loss leaves the Blues 11 points off fourth-placed Spurs in 10th place.

Speculation is growing over Potter's future with each passing setback. However, James has defended the Chelsea coach. He told BeIN SPORT that it will take time for the club to turn their situation around:

"Nothing happens overnight. We don’t just wake up tomorrow and we’re out of the situation we’re in, it’s going to take weeks and months to get to where we’re meant to be."

He continued:

"But we’re all on the same page, we’re sticking together and that’s a big positive."

James then commented on Potter's credentials as Chelsea manager compared to the former managers he's played under. The right-back added:

"Yeah, for sure. Everyone has seen how good of a manager he is. That showed when he was at Brighton and they were in and around top four. His ability is definitely not questionable."

#CFC



“My focus is on next match vs Leeds and that is what I'll think about. We need to find a good feeling, a nice game, three points”. Graham Potter on his future at Chelsea: “I haven't done enough at this club to have too much good faith”, he said via @SJohnsonSport “My focus is on next match vs Leeds and that is what I'll think about. We need to find a good feeling, a nice game, three points”. Graham Potter on his future at Chelsea: “I haven't done enough at this club to have too much good faith”, he said via @SJohnsonSport 🚨🔵 #CFC“My focus is on next match vs Leeds and that is what I'll think about. We need to find a good feeling, a nice game, three points”. https://t.co/Z4uQpNQvQy

Potter succeeded Thomas Tuchel last September and has overseen nine wins, seven draws, and 10 defeats in 26 matches. He signed a six-year contract with the Blues higher-ups backing him to oversee a long-term project.

Chelsea boss Potter gives an update on Thiago Silva after Brazilian suffers injury against Tottenham

Thiago Silva picked up a knock against Spurs.

Silva was forced off in the 2-0 defeat to Spurs on Sunday after a tackle from Kane. The veteran defender trudged off the pitch with a perceived problem to his left knee.

Fears have grown over the extent of the injury as Silva is integral for Chelsea. Potter spoke to the media after the loss and gave an update on the former Paris Saint-Germain defender. He said (via the Evening Standard):

“I’m not sure. Hopefully it’s not too serious but I haven’t spoken to the doctor enough to have a diagnosis for you.”

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL



A 'disappointed' Graham Potter says he thought the first half was 'even' and losing Thiago Silva early on wasn't 'ideal' "Disaster for us"A 'disappointed' Graham Potter says he thought the first half was 'even' and losing Thiago Silva early on wasn't 'ideal' "Disaster for us" 😟A 'disappointed' Graham Potter says he thought the first half was 'even' and losing Thiago Silva early on wasn't 'ideal' 👇 https://t.co/sQt9EPAgSc

Silva recently signed a new one-year deal, keeping him tied to Stamford Bridge until 2024. He has featured in 27 matches across competitions, helping the side keep eight clean sheets.

Potter, fortunately, has Wesley Fofana back from a long-term injury and Benoit Badiashile arrived at the club from AS Monaco last month. Chelsea next face Leeds United at home on Saturday (March 4).

